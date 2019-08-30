Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE: FM Announces Biggest Banking Reform Since 1971 Bank Nationalisation

Read More

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the merger of 27 public sector banks into 12, the biggest being the merger of Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank. The three banks together will merge to form India’s second largest bank after the State Bank of India, with Rs 17.95 lakh crore business and 11,437 branches. Sitharaman also announced the merger of Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank; Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank; and Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank.Stating that consumption needs to be given a push, Sitharaman on Thursday said the Centre will announce two more big steps in the coming days to give momentum to industry. The government has decided to increase spending and has announced a slew of measures to arrest the sluggishness in the automobile market, she told a press conference here. She also informed that authorities have been instructed to clear all pending GST refunds within the next 30 days, while asking to release all such refunds within 60 days in future.