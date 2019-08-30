Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE: FM Announces Biggest Banking Reform Since 1971 Bank Nationalisation

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the merger of 27 public sector banks into 12, the biggest being the merger of Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank. The three banks together will merge to form India’s second largest bank after the State Bank of India, with Rs 17.95 lakh crore business and 11,437 branches. Sitharaman also announced the merger of Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank; Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank; and Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank.
Stating that consumption needs to be given a push, Sitharaman on Thursday said the Centre will announce two more big steps in the coming days to give momentum to industry. The government has decided to increase spending and has announced a slew of measures to arrest the sluggishness in the automobile market, she told a press conference here. She also informed that authorities have been instructed to clear all pending GST refunds within the next 30 days, while asking to release all such refunds within 60 days in future.
Read More
Aug 30, 2019 5:15 pm (IST)
The Finance Secretary Rajeev Kumar, in a tweet, said that the repositioning of the public sector banks is for the $5 trillion economy. The $5 trillion economy can be achieved through reforms, financial strength, technology, consolidation and strong governance, he added.
Will Ensure No Employee is Negatively Affected: Rajeev Kumar | The effective date will be decided only after anchor banks go back to their independent boards, then this will go to the RBI. It is only after these things are done with, we will be able to give you an effective date. There will be no retrenchment in any of the banks. Rather employee benefits and human resource conditions will only improve. Best practices will be followed. We will especially ensure that no employee is negatively affected because of this, says Finance Secretary Rajeev Kumar
Aug 30, 2019 5:10 pm (IST)
"This is exactly the right time for these consolidations. This will not cause any disruption because anchor banks will draw from their experience. The synergy will boost the economy and provide great stability," says Finance Secretary Rajeev Kumar.
Aug 30, 2019 5:10 pm (IST)
"This is exactly the right time for these consolidations. This will not cause any disruption because anchor banks will draw from their experience. The synergy will boost the economy and provide great stability," says Finance Secretary Rajeev Kumar.
Aug 30, 2019 5:09 pm (IST)
To improve governance, boards will be given flexibility to enhance sitting fees of Non-official directors. Longer terms will be given to directors on management committees to ensure continuity. Boards will be given a mandate for the training of directors, both for induction and specialisation purposes.
Aug 30, 2019 5:08 pm (IST)
To strengthen the regional presence, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and Punjab and Sind Bank will continue to operate due to their strong regional banks. PSB boards will be given the flexibility to introduce CGM. The PSBs will have to appoint a Chief Risk Officer, who will be provided market-level compensation.
Aug 30, 2019 5:06 pm (IST)
88 per cent of all Public Sector Banks (PSBs) business will be with these consolidated banks.
Aug 30, 2019 5:05 pm (IST)
Indian Bank, Allahabad Bank will merge to form the 7th largest PSB with a business of Rs 8.08 lakh crore.
Aug 30, 2019 5:05 pm (IST)
Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank to merge to become the 5th largest PSB with the business of Rs 14.59 lakh crore. There will be large cost reduction due to potential network overlap.
Aug 30, 2019 5:03 pm (IST)
Canara Bank to be Merged with Syndicate Bank | Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank to be merged, which will be the fourth largest PSB, with a business of 15.20 lakh crore.
Aug 30, 2019 5:02 pm (IST)
We need to lay a strong foundation for the financial sector, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said. 3.38 lakh shell companies have been closed. The resolutions for stressed assets are happening through the IBC. Consortiums of banks which can fund projects are now limited to 7 to 9 banks no matter how big the project it is.
Aug 30, 2019 5:00 pm (IST)
PNB + OBC + United Bank to be 2nd Largest | Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank merger to create bank with Rs 17.95 lakh crore business, 11,437 branches: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Aug 30, 2019 4:58 pm (IST)
Sitharaman Announces Merger of 27 Govt-Run Banks Into 12 | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced the merger of 27 public sector banks into 12, the biggest being the merger of Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank. The three banks together will merge to form India’s second-largest bank after the State Bank of India, with Rs 17.95 lakh crore business and 11,437 branches.
Aug 30, 2019 4:56 pm (IST)
Addressing a second press conference to announce steps to boost the economy, the finance minister said the reforms initiated in the public sector banks (PSBs) have started showing results as 14 of them posted a profit in the first quarter of the current fiscal. The minister also said that to avoid Nirav Modi like frauds in the PSBs, the SWIFT messaging system has now been linked with the core banking system.
Aug 30, 2019 4:55 pm (IST)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said the profitability of public sector banks has improved and total gross non-performing assets have come down to Rs 7.9 lakh crore at end-March 2019 from Rs 8.65 lakh crore at end-December 2018. She also said liquidity support to NBFCs and housing finance companies has improved as the partial credit guarantee scheme has been executed. An infusion of Rs 3,300 crore has already been made and another Rs 30,000 crore is in the pipeline.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and and MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur during a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
The government has decided to increase public spending with "considerable spending in infrastructure" to boost the economy, Sitharaman said. Asked about the government's plans to utilise the Rs 1.76 lakh crore received from the RBI, she said nothing has been decided yet.
Sitharaman's announcement on the mergers came a week after she announced a rollback of enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) levied in the Union Budget. Earlier this month, capital market participants and foreign institutional investors presented a charter of demands to Sitharaman, which included rollback of surcharge on FPIs and review of dividend distribution tax.