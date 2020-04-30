Lockdown Impact: India's March Infrastructure Output Contracts 6.5% Compared to Last Year

India's annual infrastructure output contracted 6.5% in March, data released on Thursday showed, indicating the impact of a national lockdown imposed late last month to combat the new coronavirus.

The infrastructure output growth for February was upwardly revised to 7.1% from an earlier estimate of 5.5%, the data showed.

During the 2019/20 fiscal year ending in March, output rose 0.6% from the same period a year ago, according to the data.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of India's industrial output.