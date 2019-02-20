English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'A Whole New Beast': Lockheed Martin Unveils F-21 Fighter Jet to be Made in India at Aero India 2019
Photo for representation only
Bengaluru: American Defence giant Lockheed Martin on Wednesday unveiled the F-21 multi-role fighter jet for India, to be produced locally, as it eyed a multi-billion dollar military order.
Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems would produce the F-21 in India, for India, it said in a statement.
The US Defence major, which had earlier offered its F-16 fighter to India, said the F-21 addresses the IAF's unique requirements and integrates India into the world's largest fighter aircraft ecosystem.
"The F-21 is different inside and out," said Dr Vivek Lall, vice president of Strategy and Business Development for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics.
"The new [F-21] designation highlights our commitment to delivering an advanced, scalable fighter aircraft to the Indian Air Force that also provides unrivaled industrial opportunities and accelerates closer India-US cooperation on advanced technologies," he said.
This "unprecedented" Make in India opportunity combines the strength of the world's largest defence contractor with India's premier industrial house to deliver "a historic win-win" for India and the United States, the statement said.
Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 1,05,000 people worldwide.
It is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.
A whole new beast.— Lockheed Martin India (@LMIndiaNews) February 20, 2019
The #F21 features numerous changes – inside and out – specifically designed to meet the @IAF_MCC’s unique requirements and deliver advanced capabilities to the warfighter. #ForIndiaFromIndia #MakeInIndia #AeroIndia2019 Know more: https://t.co/p2pQB4FKe2 pic.twitter.com/PJO26KfO8E
