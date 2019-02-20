LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'A Whole New Beast': Lockheed Martin Unveils F-21 Fighter Jet to be Made in India at Aero India 2019

Specifically configured for the IAF, the F-21 provides "unmatched" Make in India opportunities and strengthens India's path to an advanced airpower future, the firm said announcing the plan on the opening day at the Aero India 2019 air show here.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2019, 1:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'A Whole New Beast': Lockheed Martin Unveils F-21 Fighter Jet to be Made in India at Aero India 2019
Photo for representation only
Loading...
Bengaluru: American Defence giant Lockheed Martin on Wednesday unveiled the F-21 multi-role fighter jet for India, to be produced locally, as it eyed a multi-billion dollar military order.

Specifically configured for the IAF, the F-21 provides "unmatched" Make in India opportunities and strengthens India's path to an advanced airpower future, the firm said announcing the plan on the opening day at the Aero India 2019 air show here.




Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems would produce the F-21 in India, for India, it said in a statement.

The US Defence major, which had earlier offered its F-16 fighter to India, said the F-21 addresses the IAF's unique requirements and integrates India into the world's largest fighter aircraft ecosystem.

"The F-21 is different inside and out," said Dr Vivek Lall, vice president of Strategy and Business Development for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics.

"The new [F-21] designation highlights our commitment to delivering an advanced, scalable fighter aircraft to the Indian Air Force that also provides unrivaled industrial opportunities and accelerates closer India-US cooperation on advanced technologies," he said.

This "unprecedented" Make in India opportunity combines the strength of the world's largest defence contractor with India's premier industrial house to deliver "a historic win-win" for India and the United States, the statement said.

Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 1,05,000 people worldwide.

It is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,553.67 +201.06 ( +0.57%)

NIFTY 50

10,665.85 +61.50 ( +0.58%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Kaveri Seed 402.45 -4.26
Yes Bank 215.95 1.46
TCS 1,901.20 -0.19
Tata Steel 488.60 3.75
Reliance 1,224.25 0.67
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,225.00 0.71
Apollo Hospital 1,131.25 1.14
Kaveri Seed 402.10 -4.59
Yes Bank 215.85 1.60
Rel Capital 140.35 -7.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 159.35 4.08
Tata Steel 488.50 3.73
Adani Ports 349.95 3.06
Indiabulls Hsg 631.50 2.80
GAIL 328.10 2.45
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 159.30 4.12
Tata Steel 487.90 3.56
ONGC 141.40 1.73
Larsen 1,277.50 1.73
Yes Bank 215.85 1.60
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,725.00 -0.75
Zee Entertain 441.90 -1.02
Bajaj Auto 2,769.50 -0.66
Dr Reddys Labs 2,526.30 -0.42
ITC 274.80 -0.40
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,725.00 -0.79
Hero Motocorp 2,628.60 -0.55
Bajaj Auto 2,771.80 -0.39
HCL Tech 1,035.60 -0.36
TCS 1,902.00 -0.15
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram