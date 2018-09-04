English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lockheed to Make Wings for F-16 Jet in India with Partner Tata
Lockheed Martin is bidding for a contract - estimated at more than $15 billion - to supply the Indian air force with 114 combat planes, manufactured locally under Make in India programme.
Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS
Loading...
New Delhi: Lockheed Martin will build wings for its F-16 combat plane in India with its local partner, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, an executive at the US company said on Tuesday.
Lockheed is bidding for a contract - estimated at more than $15 billion - to supply the Indian air force with 114 combat planes, which must be all manufactured locally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship Make in India programme.
However, Vivek Lall, vice president of strategy and business development at Lockheed, said the proposed Indian production of the F-16 wings would not be contingent upon the company winning the order for the planes.
"Producing F-16 wings in India will strengthen Lockheed Martin's strategic partnership with Tata and support Make in India," the company said in a statement.
Modi has been pushing for local manufacturing that will provide jobs and also end the military's dependence on imports.
Lockheed's announcement came just days ahead of top level talks between the United States and India aimed at expanding defence ties.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will meet with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Boeing has pitched its F/A-18 Super Hornet for the Indian contract as well as Sweden's Saab with its Gripen fighter. France’s Dassault Systemes SE’s Rafale, the Eurofighter Typhoon and Russian aircraft are also in the fray.
Lall said Lockheed had offered to make India its sole F-16 production facility that would supply the Indian military but also other countries. "If India buys the F-16 then it becomes the centre of manufacturing for the global market," he said.
Lall said the company planned to begin production of the F-16 wings in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad from 2020. He said these were being produced at a facility in Israel and would not impact any jobs in the United States.
The Israeli centre will continue to be involved in other production, he said. "All F-16 wings globally are to be built in the Hyderabad facility," he said.
Lockheed is bidding for a contract - estimated at more than $15 billion - to supply the Indian air force with 114 combat planes, which must be all manufactured locally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship Make in India programme.
However, Vivek Lall, vice president of strategy and business development at Lockheed, said the proposed Indian production of the F-16 wings would not be contingent upon the company winning the order for the planes.
"Producing F-16 wings in India will strengthen Lockheed Martin's strategic partnership with Tata and support Make in India," the company said in a statement.
Modi has been pushing for local manufacturing that will provide jobs and also end the military's dependence on imports.
Lockheed's announcement came just days ahead of top level talks between the United States and India aimed at expanding defence ties.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will meet with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Boeing has pitched its F/A-18 Super Hornet for the Indian contract as well as Sweden's Saab with its Gripen fighter. France’s Dassault Systemes SE’s Rafale, the Eurofighter Typhoon and Russian aircraft are also in the fray.
Lall said Lockheed had offered to make India its sole F-16 production facility that would supply the Indian military but also other countries. "If India buys the F-16 then it becomes the centre of manufacturing for the global market," he said.
Lall said the company planned to begin production of the F-16 wings in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad from 2020. He said these were being produced at a facility in Israel and would not impact any jobs in the United States.
The Israeli centre will continue to be involved in other production, he said. "All F-16 wings globally are to be built in the Hyderabad facility," he said.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Diseases in Kerala Kill 20 in Two Days
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Diseases in Kerala Kill 20 in Two Days
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|296.40
|-9.95
|-3.25
|Infosys
|737.15
|+20.02
|+2.79
|Reliance
|1,241.95
|+12.80
|+1.04
|TCS
|2,098.90
|+46.00
|+2.24
|Yes Bank
|334.05
|-5.00
|-1.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,750.95
|+23.45
|+0.86
|HDFC
|1,955.05
|+15.40
|+0.79
|TCS
|2,093.20
|+38.25
|+1.86
|Infosys
|735.65
|+18.95
|+2.64
|L&T Infotech
|1,860.00
|+88.80
|+5.01
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|737.15
|+20.02
|+2.79
|HCL Tech
|1,076.35
|+27.20
|+2.59
|Tech Mahindra
|763.90
|+18.25
|+2.45
|TCS
|2,098.90
|+46.00
|+2.24
|Wipro
|313.35
|+5.00
|+1.62
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Grasim
|1,023.15
|-42.80
|-4.02
|UltraTechCement
|4,201.15
|-172.40
|-3.94
|Asian Paints
|1,311.30
|-50.30
|-3.69
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,214.25
|-45.80
|-3.63
|Titan Company
|880.90
|-31.85
|-3.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,312.05
|-47.40
|-3.49
|SBI
|296.60
|-9.80
|-3.20
|Adani Ports
|372.75
|-11.90
|-3.09
|HUL
|1,651.40
|-47.65
|-2.80
|Coal India
|279.95
|-7.50
|-2.61
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- The Avenger: Still Furious at Disney, Dave Bautista May Not Return to Guardians of The Galaxy
- Nimrat Kaur on Dating Ravi Shashtri: My Root Canal is Fact, But This is Fiction
- Hello Hello: Malaika Arora Khan to Sizzle in Rustic Avatar Yet Again in Pataakha Song; Watch Video
- Why Did Xiaomi Attempt to Promote Poco F1 Camera Using Edited Photos From The Mi Mix 2S?
- Google Has Developed AI to Help Combat Child Sexual Abuse Material
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...