The benchmark stock market indices skyrocketed again on Thursday after early trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to gain majority in the Lok Sabha election 2019, giving Narendra Modi his second term as the prime minister. At 10:35 am, the BSE benchmark Sensex was up 898 points, or 2.3%, to 40,008. The Nifty 50 surged 270 points, or 2.3%, to hit 12,008.Here's a quick snapshot at what is happening on the stock exchanges today:Top sectoral gainers: The BSE Capital Goods index was the top gainer, up 4.8%, followed by BSE Bankex (up 3.9%) and BSE Energy (up 3.1%).Top sectoral losers: All the sectoral indices were trading in the green today. But the metal, IT and FMCG indices posted least gains (under 1% each).Top Sensex gainers: Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Yes Bank was the top gainer, up 9%. IndusInd Bank gained 6.7% and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) was up 6.5%.Top Sensex losers: Only four of the 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red, with marginal declines. Vedanta Ltd fell nearly 1%, Sun Pharma and TCS slipped 0.3% each, while Bajaj Auto was down 0.2%.Sensex stocks that rose over 5%: Apart from the top gainers, State Bank of India (SBI) climbed 5.8%.Most actively traded stocks: SBI was the most actively traded stock on BSE, followed by L&T and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 3.6%).Top gainers other than the 30 Sensex stocks: Adani Enterprises surged 12.8%, Bank of Baroda was up 11.6%, Adani Ports gained 10.3% and Dish TV jumped 8.4%.