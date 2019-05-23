English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Crosses Historic High of 40,000 as Narendra Modi Wins Second Term With Bigger Mandate, Leads Show
At 10:35 am, the BSE benchmark Sensex was up 898 points, or 2.3%, to 40,008. The Nifty 50 surged 270 points, or 2.3%, to hit 12,008.
Representative image of Sensex.
The benchmark stock market indices skyrocketed again on Thursday after early trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to gain majority in the Lok Sabha election 2019, giving Narendra Modi his second term as the prime minister. At 10:35 am, the BSE benchmark Sensex was up 898 points, or 2.3%, to 40,008. The Nifty 50 surged 270 points, or 2.3%, to hit 12,008.
Here’s a quick snapshot at what is happening on the stock exchanges today:
Top sectoral gainers: The BSE Capital Goods index was the top gainer, up 4.8%, followed by BSE Bankex (up 3.9%) and BSE Energy (up 3.1%).
Top sectoral losers: All the sectoral indices were trading in the green today. But the metal, IT and FMCG indices posted least gains (under 1% each).
Top Sensex gainers: Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Yes Bank was the top gainer, up 9%. IndusInd Bank gained 6.7% and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) was up 6.5%.
Top Sensex losers: Only four of the 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red, with marginal declines. Vedanta Ltd fell nearly 1%, Sun Pharma and TCS slipped 0.3% each, while Bajaj Auto was down 0.2%.
Sensex stocks that rose over 5%: Apart from the top gainers, State Bank of India (SBI) climbed 5.8%.
Most actively traded stocks: SBI was the most actively traded stock on BSE, followed by L&T and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 3.6%).
Top gainers other than the 30 Sensex stocks: Adani Enterprises surged 12.8%, Bank of Baroda was up 11.6%, Adani Ports gained 10.3% and Dish TV jumped 8.4%.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
-
-
-
-
-
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|351.75
|3.12
|Reliance
|1,368.55
|2.10
|IndusInd Bank
|1,594.00
|4.94
|ICICI Bank
|417.05
|2.89
|Yes Bank
|144.30
|4.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,507.90
|3.24
|SBI
|351.95
|3.26
|Reliance
|1,368.00
|2.04
|Yes Bank
|144.25
|4.76
|Adani Enterpris
|168.65
|6.77
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|410.80
|6.44
|Zee Entertain
|359.60
|5.08
|IndusInd Bank
|1,594.60
|4.98
|Yes Bank
|143.10
|4.03
|BPCL
|399.00
|3.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,594.05
|5.04
|Yes Bank
|144.10
|4.65
|SBI
|351.65
|3.17
|Larsen
|1,522.20
|4.22
|ICICI Bank
|417.15
|2.87
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|291.80
|-2.65
|Eicher Motors
|20,783.00
|-2.08
|Vedanta
|163.45
|-1.71
|Hindalco
|195.15
|-1.44
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,132.45
|-1.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|292.00
|-2.52
|Vedanta
|163.45
|-1.80
|HDFC Bank
|2,397.10
|-0.33
|TCS
|2,062.35
|-0.98
|Tata Motors
|178.15
|-0.72
