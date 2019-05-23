Take the pledge to vote

Sensex Crosses Historic High of 40,000 as Narendra Modi Wins Second Term With Bigger Mandate, Leads Show

At 10:35 am, the BSE benchmark Sensex was up 898 points, or 2.3%, to 40,008. The Nifty 50 surged 270 points, or 2.3%, to hit 12,008.

Updated:May 23, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
Sensex Crosses Historic High of 40,000 as Narendra Modi Wins Second Term With Bigger Mandate, Leads Show
Representative image of Sensex.
The benchmark stock market indices skyrocketed again on Thursday after early trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to gain majority in the Lok Sabha election 2019, giving Narendra Modi his second term as the prime minister. At 10:35 am, the BSE benchmark Sensex was up 898 points, or 2.3%, to 40,008. The Nifty 50 surged 270 points, or 2.3%, to hit 12,008.

Here’s a quick snapshot at what is happening on the stock exchanges today:

Top sectoral gainers: The BSE Capital Goods index was the top gainer, up 4.8%, followed by BSE Bankex (up 3.9%) and BSE Energy (up 3.1%).

Top sectoral losers: All the sectoral indices were trading in the green today. But the metal, IT and FMCG indices posted least gains (under 1% each).

Top Sensex gainers: Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Yes Bank was the top gainer, up 9%. IndusInd Bank gained 6.7% and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) was up 6.5%.

Top Sensex losers: Only four of the 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red, with marginal declines. Vedanta Ltd fell nearly 1%, Sun Pharma and TCS slipped 0.3% each, while Bajaj Auto was down 0.2%.

Sensex stocks that rose over 5%: Apart from the top gainers, State Bank of India (SBI) climbed 5.8%.

Most actively traded stocks: SBI was the most actively traded stock on BSE, followed by L&T and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 3.6%).

Top gainers other than the 30 Sensex stocks: Adani Enterprises surged 12.8%, Bank of Baroda was up 11.6%, Adani Ports gained 10.3% and Dish TV jumped 8.4%.
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,401.54 +291.33 ( +0.74%)

NIFTY 50

11,829.20 +91.30 ( +0.78%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 351.75 3.12
Reliance 1,368.55 2.10
IndusInd Bank 1,594.00 4.94
ICICI Bank 417.05 2.89
Yes Bank 144.30 4.91
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,507.90 3.24
SBI 351.95 3.26
Reliance 1,368.00 2.04
Yes Bank 144.25 4.76
Adani Enterpris 168.65 6.77
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 410.80 6.44
Zee Entertain 359.60 5.08
IndusInd Bank 1,594.60 4.98
Yes Bank 143.10 4.03
BPCL 399.00 3.84
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,594.05 5.04
Yes Bank 144.10 4.65
SBI 351.65 3.17
Larsen 1,522.20 4.22
ICICI Bank 417.15 2.87
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 291.80 -2.65
Eicher Motors 20,783.00 -2.08
Vedanta 163.45 -1.71
Hindalco 195.15 -1.44
Bajaj Finserv 8,132.45 -1.08
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 292.00 -2.52
Vedanta 163.45 -1.80
HDFC Bank 2,397.10 -0.33
TCS 2,062.35 -0.98
Tata Motors 178.15 -0.72
See all Top Losers »

