Looking for Home Loan of Rs 30 Lakh? Check Interest Rates and EMI of these 10 Banks

The State Bank of India (SBI) has revised its home loan rates, hiking them by 25 basis points (bps) or 0.25% to 6.95% from 6.70% earlier. The rates were effective from April 1, the bank said on its website. The bank will also impose a consolidated processing fee.

Interest rate: 6.65 to 7.30 %, EMI: Rs 22,633 to Rs 23,802, Processing fees: 2% of loan amount + GST + other statutory feesInterest rate: 6.70 to 8.05 % , EMI: Rs 22,722 to Rs 25,187, Processing fees: 0.5 to 2% of loan amount or Rs 2,000 + GSTInterest Rate: 6.70 to 7.20 % , EMI: Rs 22,722 to Rs 23,620, Processing fees: Up to 1.50% of the loan amount or up to Rs 4,500 + TaxInterest rate: 6.80 to 8.90%, EMI: Rs 22,900 to Rs 26,799, Processing fees: You can contact the bankInterest rate: 6.85 to 8.70 % , EMI: Rs 22,990 to Rs 26,416, Processing fees: Up to 0.50 per cent of loan amount (Minimum Rs 8,500 and Maximum Rs 25,000)Interest Rate: 6.85 to 9.05 %, EMI: Rs. 22,990 to Rs. 27,088, Processing Fee: Up to 0.50 per cent of the loan amount (Maximum Rs 20,000)Interest Rate: 6.95 to 8.85 %, EMI: Rs 23,169 to Rs 26,703, Processing Fee:Interest rate: 6.90 to 9.90 %, EMI: Rs 23,079 to Rs 28,752, Processing fees: Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 + GSTInterest rate: 6.90 to 8.40 %, EMI: Rs 23,079 to Rs 25,845, Processing fees: 1% of the loan amountInterest rate: 6.90 to 8.90 %, EMI: 23,079 to Rs 26,799, Processing fees: 0.50 per cent of loan amount (minimum Rs 1,500 and maximum of Rs 10,000)The figures mentioned above interest rate applicable to an individual could be higher depending on their age, gender, income, credit score, loan amount, property value, and several other terms and conditions laid down by the bank/lender.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here