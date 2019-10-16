Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

'Looks Optimistic But...': IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath Urges India to Keep Fiscal Deficit in Check

As against India's real growth rate of 6.8 per cent in 2018, the IMF in its latest World Economic Outlook, released on Tuesday, projected the country's growth rate at 6.1 per cent in 2019 and noted that the Indian economy is expected to pick up at 7 per cent in 2020.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 7:57 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Looks Optimistic But...': IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath Urges India to Keep Fiscal Deficit in Check
IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath. (Reuters)

Washington: India needs to keep its fiscal deficit in check, even though its revenue projections look optimistic, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath has said. The prominent Indian-American economist was speaking to reporters ahead of the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank.

As against India's real growth rate of 6.8 per cent in 2018, the IMF in its latest World Economic Outlook, released on Tuesday, projected the country's growth rate at 6.1 per cent in 2019 and noted that the Indian economy is expected to pick up at 7 per cent in 2020.

On the projections in the World Economic Outlook report, Gopinath said appropriate steps have been taken. In India's case, there has been a negative impact on growth that has come from financial vulnerabilities and the nonbank financial sector, and the impact on consumer borrowing and borrowing of small and medium enterprises, she said.

Appreciative of the recent steps being taken by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address the economic challenges being faced by India, she said there is still a lot more that needs to be done.

Prominent among these include cleaning up of balance sheets of regular commercial banks, Gopinath said. In our projections we have that India will recover to 7 per cent growth in 2020. And the premise is that these particular bottlenecks will clear up, she said.

On the fiscal side for India, there have been some recent measures, including the corporate tax cut. There has not been an announcement about how that will be offset to revenues at this point, Gopinath said. "It looks optimistic, the revenue projections going forward. But it is important for India to keep the fiscal deficit in check", she said.

Responding to a question, Deputy Director in the IMF Research Department Gian Maria Milesi-Ferretti said the overall growth remains very strong in India by the standards of the world economy.

Even though it's lower than the very high standards at which the world was accustomed to looking at India, he said.

India's growth rate above 6 per cent is still notable and extremely important in a country that has such a large population. We have a forecast for further pick up the next year, also helped by tax cuts on the corporate trunk, Milesi-Ferretti said.

At the same time, there are many macroeconomic challenges the deputy director said as he emphasized the need to keep fiscal deficit under control.

Of course, India and Pakistan are not immune to global geopolitical tensions and to trade tensions that can take a toll on their manufacturing activity and demand for their exports, said the IMF official when asked about the economic impact of India- Pakistan tensions.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,450.70 +22.40 ( +0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 512.55 4.54
Bajaj Finance 3,975.00 2.46
Reliance 1,371.10 0.51
Infosys 770.00 0.22
ACC 1,534.45 2.43
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 188.40 -0.34
BPCL 512.60 4.56
Ajanta Pharma 962.05 0.78
MCX India 1,055.70 3.84
Bajaj Finance 3,973.00 2.39
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 512.55 4.54
Zee Entertain 261.15 4.17
Grasim 726.50 3.24
Wipro 249.85 2.54
Bajaj Finance 3,973.05 2.41
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,973.00 2.39
ICICI Bank 438.65 1.61
Coal India 193.70 1.25
Bajaj Auto 3,042.45 1.10
Yes Bank 40.80 0.49
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 404.85 -2.15
Vedanta 150.35 -2.05
Hindalco 189.75 -1.45
Cipla 440.15 -1.43
Bharti Infratel 252.80 -1.62
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 150.35 -2.02
Maruti Suzuki 6,927.00 -0.87
ITC 245.15 -0.95
Asian Paints 1,786.70 -0.88
Power Grid Corp 199.60 -0.87
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram