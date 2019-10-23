Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
..
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Loss-Making Telecom Firms BSNL and MTNL to be Merged as Part of Revival Package, Says Centre

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government will put in Rs 29,937 crore for revival of the two state-owned telecom companies.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BSNL Can Be Shut Down Over Mounting Losses, May Cut 54,000 Workforce: Report
Representative image.

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday decided to merge loss-making telecom firms MTNL and BSNL as part of a revival package that includes raising sovereign bonds, monetising assets and voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for employees.

Briefing reporters on decisions taken by the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government will put in Rs 29,937 crore for revival of the two state-owned telecom companies.

The package includes raising of Rs 15,000 crore sovereign bonds and monetising Rs 38,000 crore of assets in next four years. Also, voluntary retirement will be offered to employees to cut cost, he said.

Prasad said BSNL and MTNL will be merged. Pending this, MTNL will act as a subsidiary of BSNL.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,604.10 +15.75 ( +0.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 650.60 1.10
Yes Bank 51.20 -1.16
RBL Bank 259.15 -9.69
Reliance 1,392.40 -1.54
Axis Bank 714.85 0.29
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 650.75 1.16
Yes Bank 51.25 -1.06
IRCTC 900.40 6.52
RBL Bank 259.25 -9.64
Indiabulls Hsg 206.20 -5.50
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,095.15 2.88
Eicher Motors 20,521.20 2.71
Maruti Suzuki 7,440.25 2.54
SBI 275.45 1.83
Titan Company 1,348.65 1.44
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,095.65 2.93
Maruti Suzuki 7,439.50 2.55
SBI 275.50 1.87
HDFC 2,144.50 1.35
Bajaj Auto 3,161.35 1.22
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 396.10 -5.86
Bharti Airtel 360.35 -3.68
Zee Entertain 242.10 -3.33
Vedanta 146.25 -1.94
Grasim 743.15 -1.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 360.75 -3.59
Vedanta 146.10 -1.95
ONGC 141.95 -1.53
Reliance 1,392.85 -1.51
Kotak Mahindra 1,607.50 -1.31
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram