Lost Your Aadhaar Card? Here's How You Can Retrieve it Online

Aadhar Card now plays very key role in facilitating various online services offered by the government and other institutions. Most of these services which were earlier a complex process can easily be done online with the help of your Aadhar card number and OTP on your registered phone number. But what if you have lost your Aadhar card and you do not remember your UID or the enrollment number. How do you go with things then? Do not worry, Aadhar lets you retrieve your enrollment number or the UID online through your registered mobile number and it is really a hassle-free purpose and does not incur any charge.

How to Retrieve Aadhar Number online

In case you have lost your Aadhar and you don’t remember your Enrolment number (EID) or Aadhaar (UID), you can retrieve through the mAadhar app or by visiting uidai.gov.in and following few simple steps.

2. Log on to uidai.gov.in.

3. Click on Retrieve Lost UID/EID under Aadhar services in the My Aadhar tab available on the home page of the website.

4. Enter your full name, registered mobile number or email.

5. Verify the Captcha and click on Send OTP.

6. Enter the six-digit OTP you have received on your mobile.

7. You will receive the requested UID/EID on your mobile through SMS and you can use it to download your e-Aadhar.

In case you do not have your mobile number registered with your Aadhar, you first, need to update it before you can use any online service that is offered by Aadhar or has mandatory Aadhar requirement.

To update or register your mobile number with Aadhar, you need to visit your nearest Aadhar Kenra and authenticate with your biometric details. You will be charged Rs 50 for the update and it does not require any other documentation process.

