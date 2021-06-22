Lost your SBI ATM card? Know What You Should Do Next

If you have lost or misplaced your debit cum ATM card in the past, you would know how difficult it becomes to manage to block your lost card and then get a new one issued. However, if you are a customer of the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), things have been simplified for you. Sharing a tweet with its customers, the SBI informed that its customer will now be able to take care of their banking needs by simply dialling up a toll-free number.

So, in case you have lost your debit card,you can easily get it blocked over a call. Similarly, a request to issue a new card can also be made on the phone. This will allow customers to solve their problems without the need to visit the bank branch during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, these helplines issued by SBI can also be used to check balance or enquire about the past transaction.

In the tweet, the SBI shared a video detailing the services offered in this facility. Check it out

Stay safe at home, we are there to serve you. SBI provides you a contactless service that will help you with your urgent banking needs.Call our toll free number 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800.#SBIAapkeSaath #StayStrongIndia #SBI #StateBankOfIndia #IVR #TollFree pic.twitter.com/om4SiygNKd— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 16, 2021

How to block SBI ATM card on call?

SBI account holders need to dial 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800 through their registered mobile number and follow the instruction provided to them during the IVR calls. The account holder generating the request needs to enter the last five digit of the ATM card they wish to block when prompted by the IVR. After which, they need to confirm their request. After successful completion of the process, the SBI ATM card will be blocked, and a confirmation SMS will be sent to the account holder.

Similarly, a request for the replacement of the card can also be raised by following IVR instructions and giving personal details for confirmation. The new ATM card will arrive at your registered address with the bank.

In case, a customer has multiple accounts with the same registered number, the call will be transferred to a customer care agent.

