LPG Cylinder Price Cut Today: 19-Kg Commercial Cylinder Becomes Cheaper; Know Rates

Meanwhile, the fuel prices in India have been steady for over a month now. On July 1, the prices for petrol and diesel remain unchanged, causing relief to the people. Even a minor fluctuation in fuel prices can have a huge impact on the day-to-day lives of people, as well as, society as a whole. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in the Excise Duty of fuel on May 21, after which the prices of petrol and diesel dropped by a significant margin. While the petrol price was reduced by Rs 8 per litre, the price of diesel was lowered by Rs 6 per litre.
On June 30, Delhi is selling petrol at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel at a price of Rs 89.62 per litre. On the other hand, Mumbai is providing petrol at Rs 111.35 per litre. The diesel price in the city is currently Rs 97.28 per litre. In Kolkata, the petrol price stands at Rs 106.03 per litre and the diesel price at Rs 92.76 per litre, whereas, people in Chennai have to pay Rs 102.63 for one litre of petrol and Rs 94.24 per litre for diesel.
Last month, the government said that it has limited subsidy on cooking gas LPG for only 9 crore poor women and other beneficiaries who got free connections under the Ujjwala scheme and the remaining users including households will pay the market price. Oil Secretary Pankaj Jain at a news briefing said no subsidy is paid on cooking gas since June 2020 and the only subsidy that is provided is the one that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on March 21.
Sitharaman had while announcing a cut in excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6, stated that Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries will get Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy for 12 bottles in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.