LPG Commercial Cylinder Price Cut Today by Rs 91.50: Know Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

LPG Cylinder Gets Cheaper: The prices of 19kg LPG cylinder have been slashed by Rs 91.50, state-owned fuel retailers said in a notification on Thursday, September 1. The new prices have come into effect from today, as per the website of Indian Oil Corporation. With this, the price of the commercial cylinder has declined to Rs 1,885.00, from the earlier Rs 1,976.50. However, there has been no change in the price of the domestic LPG cylinder, which is the 14.2 kg cylinder.

In Mumbai, the 19-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,844, instead of Rs 1,936.50. In Kolkata, the 19-kg cylinder will be available at Rs 1,995, down from Rs 2,095.50 earlier. In Chennai, it will now be priced at Rs 2,045. Rates differ from state to state depending on the local VAT. According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), the price has also been reduced in the same range in other metros. Commercial LPG rates are revised once a month.

This price revision will benefit hotels, restaurants and other business establishments that use gas cylinders. However, there is no relief for households as there has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.

