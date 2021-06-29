LPG Cylinder Booking on Paytm: Book, Track and Pay Later for Gas Cylinders. How to Do it

On Monday, India’s leading digital financial services platform and fintech giant, Paytm, announced that it has revamped its approach to the booking of LPG gas cylinders through its platform. The process has been simplified for customers with a few key features which include easy cylinder delivery tracking, payments and bookings as well as automated refill reminders for customers. What makes this revamp all the more innovative is the sheer digitisation of the entire process.

How to Book and Pay Later for LPG Cylinders via Paytm

Customers can make bookings for their LPG cylinders through IVRS (Interactive voice response), missed calls or even WhatsApp. The cylinder can then be easily paid for through the online fintech platform. This new upgraded feature now enables customers to pay through Paytm several hours after booking a cylinder through any other platform or channel of their choice. Customers can opt to pay later by making use of the Paytm Postpaid feature.

The company also announced that it will be providing an assured cashback of up to Rs 900 on the first three cylinders’ bookings for first-time users who make the bookings for LPG cylinders through the Paytm App. These users will get an assured Paytm First Points on every cylinder booked on Paytm, which can be redeemed against their wallet balance & discount vouchers from popular brands.

This redeemable offer is available for all the three major LPG companies – Indane, HP Gas and BharatGas. In addition to all these features brought forth by the fintech giant, customers can also check and compare the prices before booking the cylinder. If at a later date, one wishes to redeem these points, which are also called ‘XTRAREWARDS Loyalty Points’.

Paytm has also introduced a way for customers to keep a track of their gas cylinder deliveries as well as send out automated intelligent reminders for the refills to the customers. All these new changes come in light of the company’s attempt to innovate its utility and service capabilities. This will ensure a wider range of usability and access for customers while giving the company a wider reach as it pushes the LPG gas cylinder delivery system across India into an innovative space.

Booking LPG Cylinders through the Paytm App

The customer can easily book a gas cylinder through Paytm by going to the ‘Book Gas Cylinder’ tab on the app, select the gas provider of their choice, enter their registered Mobile No./LPG ID/consumer no., and then make the payment. The cylinder is then delivered to the registered address by the nearest gas agency.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here