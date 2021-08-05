LPG Cylinder Booking: Paytm Offers Rs 2,700 Cashback on Gas Cylinders. How to Avail

Paytm, India’s leading digital payment platform and fintech giant, announced that customers can now avail cashback rewards amongst others for LPG cylinder bookings done through the platform. New users of Paytm will be able to access this offer by way of the ‘3 pe 2700 cashback offer’ scheme. With this scheme, customers can get assured cashback of up to Rs 900 on their first LPG cylinder booking for the first three consecutive months. Existing users can also take part in the Paytm cashback offer, as they can avail rewards of up to Rs 5,000 in cashback points for each booking. These points can then be used to redeem gifts or in special deals. The ‘3 pe 2700 cashback offer’ applies to the three LPG cylinder providers –Indane, HP Gas and BharatGas.

Earlier in June, Paytm had roped in the functionality of its ‘Paytm Now, Pay Later’ program, wherein, the customer has the option to pay a month after they have ordered the cylinder and it gets delivered. This is known as the ‘Paytm Postpaid’ Initiative.

Adding to the myriad of features that the fintech giant had so far introduced for the LPG cylinder ordering initiative, it went the extra step by bringing in a tracking feature. This allows customers to track the delivery of their LPG gas cylinders and also sends the customer automated messages to remind them about refills.

Booking LPG Cylinders on Paytm: How It’s Done

To book the gas cylinder delivery, one simply needs to go to the Paytm app, and select the ‘Book Gas Cylinder’ option. Once that is done, you need to select your preferred gas cylinder provider in the area. Following this, enter your relevant authentication information such as registered mobile number, LPG ID or even customer number. Then all that is left to do is pay for it via your preferred method of payment such as Paytm Wallet, UPI, net banking and so on. Keep in mind that there is also the option to order now and pay later as per the Paytm Postpaid scheme. The cylinder is then delivered to your residence by the nearest gas agency.

Paytm Spokesperson said, “We aim to make utility payments seamless and fully digital for everyone in our country. Among all utilities, LPG Cylinder booking is one of the most important recurring costs for Indian households. We are committed to making digital payments of this utility a rewarding experience for all users. Over time we have observed massive growth in users who are now readily booking and paying for LPG cylinder refills online. With a host of new offers and an improved UI, we are aiming to reach new users and further increase repeat transactions from our existing users.”

The booking of LPG gas cylinders was started last year by Paytm and it was dubbed, ‘Book a Cylinder’ on the app. It was done in partnership with HP Gas initially. Soon after the other two gas providers, Indane and BharatGas jumped on the bandwagon. The company claims that due to the hassle-free nature of the booking interface and the simplified process, the Paytm platform has seen a high number of repeat customers since the launch.

