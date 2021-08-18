LPG Cylinder Becomes Costlier, Cooking Gas Price Hiked by Rs 165 this Year. New Rates

Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) has become costlier. The price of domestic non-subsidised cooking gas has been increased by 25. This was the second straight month when oil companies raised the price of cooking gas. After the latest hike, a 14.2 kilogram domestic cylinder would now cost Rs 859.50 a piece in the national capital. In Mumbai, a non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 859.50 as well. An Individual has to pay Rs 886.5 for a cylinder in Calcutta, highest among the four metros. In Chennai, cooking gas cylinder will cost Rs 875.50. The new LPG cylinder price rates will be effective from August 17.

The price of a domestic gas cylinder was last hiked on July 1. A domestic cylinder cost Rs 834 in July. Between January 1 and August 17, the price of cooking gas cylinders has been risen by ₹165 each. On August 1, the prices of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders were hiked. However, the price of LPG domestic cooking gas has remained unchanged then.

LPG cylinders are available at a fixed rate across the country. The central government, however, provides a small subsidy to select customers to make up for the higher price arising from freight charges.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country are at all-time high. A litre of petrol is being sold at Rs 101.84 in Delhi. However, the price has remained unchanged from early July. In Mumbai, the petrol prices stood unchanged at ₹ 107.83 per litre, highest among the four metro cities.

However, the diesel prices have been cut by 20 paise across the metros after a gap of 31 days on Wednesday. A litre of diesel were cut to ₹ 89.67 per litre in the national capital.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here