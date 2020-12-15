LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by Rs 50; Check Rates in Delhi and Other Metro Cities

The prices of non-subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders were substantially raised across the major cities in India. The price of 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder, which is used for domestic purposes, has increased by Rs 50 in the metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. In Delhi and Mumbai, the 14.2 kg cylinder now costs Rs 644, while in Kolkata it is priced at Rs 670.

The rates of commercial cylinders have increased as well. The 5 kg commercial LPG cylinder is now Rs 18 costlier across the cities. The price of 19 kg LPG has also hiked by Rs 36.50 to reach Rs 1296 in Delhi. In Mumbai, it is priced at Rs 1244 and in Kolkata at Rs 1351. Among the metros, it is costliest in Chennai, standing at Rs 1410.50, according to the data from Indian Oil Corporation.

The rate of domestic and commercial LPG is determined by the state-run oil firms. IOCL, the country’s largest fuel retailer, supplies LPG under the brand name Indane.

At the start of this month, when the monthly rates of LPG are reviewed, the prices were kept unchanged from November 1 level. It was the fifth consecutive month that the prices remained constant. However, the mid-month revision in the prices indicates a shift from the usual practice.

Earlier, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG with subsidy was Rs 594 in Delhi. In Kolkata, it was Rs 620.50, in Mumbai Rs 594 and it was Rs 610 in Chennai.

Indian households can avail the benefit of purchasing LPG cylinders at subsidized rates for a maximum of up to 12 cylinders in a year. At the time of purchase, customers are required to pay the full price. The subsidy is later credited in the bank accounts of the customers by the government.

Some concerns regarding non-payment of subsidies have been raised by several customers since the month of May. It has primarily been attributed to the collapse in the international oil price and the increase in the domestic refill rate narrowed the gap between market and subsidized rates.