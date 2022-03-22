LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by Rs 50. Know How Much You Have to Pay for Cooking Gas

LPG Cylinder Price Hiked: Cooking gas prices were raised on Tuesday, March 22. Domestic LPG cylinder prices have been hiked by over Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities with effect from Today. While LPG rates were last revised on October 6 had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Prices have remained unchanged for over six months despite the cost of raw materials spiralling. A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 949.50 in the national capital. With the latest price hike, the LPG cylinder in Mumbai will cost Rs 949.50, while in Kolkata, a customer will have to pay Rs 976. In Chennai, the prices have been increased to Rs 965.50 and in Lucknow, it will now cost Rs 987.50.

Earlier today, oil marketing companies raised the prices of petrol and diesel by over 80 paise a litre after 137 days.

LPG cylinders price vary from one state to another, due to local taxes. The central government, however, provides a small subsidy to select customers to make up for the higher price arising from freight charges. Each household is eligible for 12 cylinders per year under the government-subsidy scheme. The amount of the subsidy provided by the government varies from month to month.

There has been a consistent increase in the active domestic customers across India, according to the data provided by ministry of petroleum and natural gas. As of July 1, 2021, there are 29.11 crore active domestic LPG consumers, including the PMUY customers. In 2018-19, the country had 26.54 crore customers.

LPG, as well as ATF prices, are revised at the beginning of every month based on the average international rate for benchmark fuel and foreign exchange rate in the preceding month.

