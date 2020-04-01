BUSINESS

LPG Cylinder Prices Cut by Up to Rs 65, Check Latest Rates Here

File image (Photo: Reuters)

Prices of LPG cylinders in India fell for the second time in months as the country continues to be under lockdown due to the spread of novel coronavirus. The price cut was the result of a fall in global crude prices in the last few weeks.

All the major cities in the countries have received a cut of Rs 60-65 per unit for 14.2kg LPG cylinder. The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has released a list of revised rates for the LPG cylinder starting April 1, 2020.


In Delhi, where the price for a 14.2 kg cylinder would cost Rs 805.5, the prices have been slashed by Rs 61.5 to Rs 744 starting Wednesday. Similarly, a cylinder in Kolkata will now cost Rs 774.5 (earlier price was Rs 839.5), whereas it will cost Rs 761.5 in Chennai, where the earlier price was Rs 826. In Mumbai, the revised rates are Rs 714.5 (earlier price Rs 776.5). The prices in Kolkata have been slashed by Rs 65, Rs 64.50 per refill in Chennai and Rs 62 per refill in Mumbai.


The prices of 19 kg cylinder have also been slashed. For Delhi, the current rate will be Rs 1,285.50 per unit, whereas it is Rs 1,348.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1,234.50 in Mumbai and Rs 1,402 in Chennai.


The price of LPG cylinders in India is dependent on the exchange rate of the US dollar and rupee and the international benchmark rate.


In India, every household can issue a maximum of 12 units of 14.2 kg cylinders at subsidized rates each year.

