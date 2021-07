The price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has gone up by Rs 25.00 for the 14.2 kg cylinders and the 19 kg cylinders will cost Rs 75 more. This new price will come into effect as of 1 July. The domestic LPG cylinders weighing 14.2 kgs will now cost Rs 809.00 in Delhi and Mumbai while the same will cost Rs 835.50 in Kolkata and Rs 825 in Chennai.

