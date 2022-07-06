LPG Gas Cylinder Price Hike: Cooking Gas Becomes Costlier from Today; New Rates Here

LPG Cylinder Price Hike: The prices of domestic cooking cylinders have been hiked across the country, starting from Wednesday, July 6. The latest LPG price hike has come into effect immediately. As per state-owned oil marketing companies, Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders used in domestic household will go through a price hike of Rs 50 starting from the day. After the latest hike, domestic LPG cylinders will cost Rs 1,053 in Delhi, up by Rs 50, from the earlier Rs 1,003 per cylinder.

Meanwhile, after today’s domestic LPG cylinder price hike, in Mumbai, a cylinder will now cost Rs 1,052.50, Rs 1,079 in Kolkata. On the other hand, Chennai residents will have to pay Rs 1,068.50 for one cylinder.

The domestic 5kg cylinder price has also been hiked by Rs 18 per cylinder, while 19kg commercial cylinder prices have been decreased by Rs 8.50, as per the notification of the state-owned oil marketing companies.

Over the past one year, the rate of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders in Delhi has increased from Rs 834.50 to Rs 1,003. Domestic LPG cylinder price was last increased by Rs 4 on May 19, 2022. Before that, the rate was Rs 999.50 per cylinder from May 7. On that day, the LPG cylinder had become costlier by Rs 50 as against the rate of Rs 949.50 on March 22, 2022. Further, on March 22 also, there was a hike of Rs 50 in the price of the cylinder. Earlier, between October 2021 and February 2022, the rates of domestic LPG cylinders stood at Rs 899.50 in Delhi.

The latest domestic LPG cylinder price hike comes days after commercial LPG cylinder prices were slashed by Rs 198 in Delhi, the second such price cut in a month. On June 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder was reduced to Rs 2,021 in Delhi, while the same it declined by Rs 190.50 in Mumbai and Rs 187 in Chennai.

LPG cylinder prices vary from state to state depending on the VAT and transportation costs of the region. It is also calculated on the basis of the prices of crude oil. Retailers revise LPG cylinder prices at the beginning of each month keeping in line with global crude oil prices.

The rising rates of crude oil globally had prompted state-owned fuel retailers to hike LPG prices. The latest hike in domestic cooking gas prices comes months after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in May stated that Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries will get Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy for 12 times in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels. The LPG cylinder price hike also comes at a time when the common man is already reeling under inflationary pressure.

Meanwhile, contrary to the relentless cooking gas price hikes, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for over a month on Wednesday. This comes after Nirmala Sitharaman announced an excise duty cut on the auto fuels in order to provide relief to the common man.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.