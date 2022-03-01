LPG Price Hike: Commercial LPG Price Surged by Rs 105. Check Rates in Your City

The rising inflation will further burn a deeper hole in the pockets of Indian consumers, as the prices of commercial Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been increased from Tuesday, as per reports quoting news agency ANI. According to a notification, the cost of commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 105 in Delhi starting from March 1. The National Oil Marketing companies had previously slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50 on February 1.

With this increase, 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,012 in Delhi from Tuesday. Meanwhile, the price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by Rs 27. Now 5 kg cylinder will cost Rs 569 in Delhi. However, the rates of domestic cylinders remained the same as of now.

It is worth noting that the LPG Cylinder rates are revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India. The hike in LPG prices will have greater ramifications in the commercial sector in India.

