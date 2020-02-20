Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

LPG Prices May Come Down Next Month, Says Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

During the winters, LPG consumption increases, which creates a pressure on the sector. This month, the price increased while next month it will reduce, he said.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
LPG Prices May Come Down Next Month, Says Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
File image (Photo: Reuters)

Raipur: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said LPG prices may come down next month. The Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Steel, who is on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, was talking to reporters on his arrival at the Swami Vivekananda Airport here.

Replying to a query about the constant rise in LPG prices, Pradhan said, "This is not true that the price (of LPG) is constantly increasing. This month it was hiked due to the international market. However, there are indications that the prices may come down next month."

During the winters, LPG consumption increases, which creates a pressure on the sector. This month, the price increased while next month it will reduce, he said. Last week, cooking gas LPG price hiked by a steep Rs 144.5 per cylinder due to spurt in benchmark global rates of the fuel. However, to insulate the domestic users, the government almost doubled the subsidy it provides on the fuel to keep per cylinder outgo almost unchanged.

During his two-day tour, Pradhan will visit the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) located in Durg district of the state and hold meetings with the plant officials, union representatives and others.

He will also visit iron ore mines of the Bhilai Steel Plant in Dallirajhra town of neighbouring Balod district and lay the foundation of a beneficiation plant there. "BSP holds an important place in our country's steel industry, especially for Indian Railways as it meets 98 per cent of the requirement of rail...How we can further improve the production capacity of the plant will be discussed with its officials during my visit," the Union minister said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,485.50 -1.24
IRCTC 1,927.75 5.30
Indiabulls Hsg 338.30 10.81
Tata Chemicals 764.50 -0.08
HDFC Life 573.75 -0.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,181.75 3.57
Tata Steel 443.70 2.48
SBI 327.65 2.31
ONGC 102.85 1.13
Power Grid Corp 189.35 1.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,842.85 -2.30
HUL 2,251.00 -1.85
TCS 2,156.30 -1.75
Nestle 16,544.10 -1.38
Tech Mahindra 829.55 -1.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram