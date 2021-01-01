LPG Refill Cylinder Booking Just a Missed Call Away for Indane Gas Customers

Booking a cooking gas LPG refill cylinder is just a missed call away for Indane Gas consumers. Indian Oil LPG customers anywhere in the country can use a single missed call number — 8454955555 — for refill booking, an official statement said on Friday.

Booking refills via missed calls is a faster way to book with customers not having to hold calls for a long time. Also, no call charges are levied to customers as compared to IVRS calls where normal call rates are applicable.

This facility will be of immense help to people who are not adept with IVRS or old age customers as well as those in rural areas, the statement said. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the missed call facility for LPG consumers at an event in Bhubaneshwar.

He also rolled out the second phase of world-class premium grade petrol (Octane 100), branded as XP100 by Indian Oil, for high-end cars. In this second phase, Indian Oil Corporation's branded XP100, which was last month launched in the national capital, was rolled out in seven more cities — Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Indore and Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The missed call service for getting a new LPG connection was also launched in Bhubaneswar and will soon be extended to all over the country. Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan exhorted the gas agencies and distributors to ensure that the LPG delivery period should be shortened from one day to a few hours.

He further said the country has travelled a long way in LPG. The LPG connections given out in six decades prior to 2014 were about 13 crore and in the last six years, the same has been expanded to 30 crore. Flagging off the dispatch of the first load of XP100 from the country's oldest operating refinery at Digboi, Assam, Pradhan said the fuel is of world-class quality which would enhance the efficiency of high-speed cars.

This advanced petrol produced from the Digboi Refinery will cater to the needs of retail outlets in cities located in the country's north-east region. Digboi has joined the elite group of Mathura and Barauni refineries by producing XP-100 Petrol using existing infrastructure and secondary processing facilities.