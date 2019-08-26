L&T Bags 'Significant' Order from NTPC to Set up FGD System at MP Plant

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its power business has bagged a "significant" order from NTPC to set up flue gas desulphurisation system at Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station in Madhya Pradesh.

L&T has received engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order to set up flue-gas desulphurisation (FGD) system at Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station at stage-I & II (6x210 mega watt (MW) & 2x500 MW, the company said in a BSE filing.

This is in continuation to the order received for Stage III 0 IV (2x500 MW 0 2x500 MW) in September last year, it added.

The company did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under "significant" category which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as per its classification of contracts.

L&T said installation of FGD systems in existing and upcoming thermal power plants has been made mandatory by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India, to curtail S02 emissions.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.31 per cent higher Rs 1,291 apiece on BSE.

