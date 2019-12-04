L&T Bags Various Orders Across Different Business Segment in India and Overseas

New Delhi: Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has bagged various orders across different business segments in both domestic and international markets.

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from clients across various states for its varied businesses, the company said in a filing to the BSE. L&T's power transmission and distribution business has bagged various orders in India and overseas.

"In Maharashtra, an empanelment and rate contract has been awarded to provide off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems with standalone lighting systems for farmers in the Aurangabad, Nashik and Pune revenue divisions," the company said.

These systems will have provision for mobile charging, transfer of automated meter reading and water discharge reading data. In the UAE, the company secured an order for the design, supply and construction of a substation project with associated cabling works from one of the government utilities.

Additional orders have been won in ongoing projects in the Middle East, the company said.

L&T said it has also secured a major add-on order from an existing client in Qatar for an expressway.

"Additionally, various add-on orders have been received by some existing projects in the Water and Effluent Treatment and Metallurgical and Material Handling businesses," it said.

Larsen & Toubro is engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. The company's stock was trading at Rs 1,290.20, down 1.78 per cent, on the BSE.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.