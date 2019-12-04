Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

L&T Bags Various Orders Across Different Business Segment in India and Overseas

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from clients across various states for its varied businesses, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
L&T Bags Various Orders Across Different Business Segment in India and Overseas
File photo of L&T logo.

New Delhi: Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has bagged various orders across different business segments in both domestic and international markets.

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from clients across various states for its varied businesses, the company said in a filing to the BSE. L&T's power transmission and distribution business has bagged various orders in India and overseas.

"In Maharashtra, an empanelment and rate contract has been awarded to provide off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems with standalone lighting systems for farmers in the Aurangabad, Nashik and Pune revenue divisions," the company said.

These systems will have provision for mobile charging, transfer of automated meter reading and water discharge reading data. In the UAE, the company secured an order for the design, supply and construction of a substation project with associated cabling works from one of the government utilities.

Additional orders have been won in ongoing projects in the Middle East, the company said.

L&T said it has also secured a major add-on order from an existing client in Qatar for an expressway.

"Additionally, various add-on orders have been received by some existing projects in the Water and Effluent Treatment and Metallurgical and Material Handling businesses," it said.

Larsen & Toubro is engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. The company's stock was trading at Rs 1,290.20, down 1.78 per cent, on the BSE.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,972.45 -21.75 ( -0.18%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 63.05 5.97
ICICI Bank 523.70 2.82
Reliance 1,540.80 -2.41
CSB Bank 300.95 54.33
Larsen 1,284.80 -2.16
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 203.15 -1.19
Yes Bank 62.95 5.80
CSB Bank 300.85 54.28
Indiabulls Hsg 286.10 -1.67
TCS 2,067.45 0.83
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 168.40 6.45
Yes Bank 62.95 5.80
ICICI Bank 523.95 2.87
Adani Ports 368.90 1.92
Wipro 241.35 1.92
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 168.35 6.45
Yes Bank 62.90 5.71
TML-D 70.25 5.24
ICICI Bank 523.45 2.84
Tech Mahindra 758.30 1.61
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,540.80 -2.41
Larsen 1,284.80 -2.16
Asian Paints 1,714.75 -1.25
HDFC Bank 1,241.00 -1.15
JSW Steel 254.05 -1.24
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,541.00 -2.40
Larsen 1,284.90 -2.18
Asian Paints 1,714.80 -1.28
HDFC Bank 1,240.90 -1.17
Tata Steel 395.25 -1.05
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com