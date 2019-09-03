L&T Construction Bags Order for Navi Mumbai International Airport
File photo of L&T's logo. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Infrastructure major L&T on Tuesday said its construction arm has bagged the contract for construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport.
The company did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under "major" category which ranges between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 7,000 crore as per its classification of contracts.
"The transportation infrastructure and buildings and factories businesses of L&T Construction have secured a prestigious project from the Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Ltd (NMIAPL) for the engineering, procurement and construction of the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport at Navi Mumbai," L&T said in a regulatory filing.
The passenger terminal building is being developed to initially handle a capacity of 10 MPA (million passengers per annum). The project will subsequently be enhanced to handle 20 MPA, the company added.
Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,314 apiece, down 1.06 per cent, from their previous close on BSE.
