Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

L&T Construction Bags Order for Navi Mumbai International Airport

The company did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under 'major' category which ranges between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 7,000 crore as per its classification of contracts.

PTI

Updated:September 3, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Larsen & Toubro, Hanwha Techwin, Indian Army, mobile artillery gun
File photo of L&T's logo. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Infrastructure major L&T on Tuesday said its construction arm has bagged the contract for construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The company did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under "major" category which ranges between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 7,000 crore as per its classification of contracts.

"The transportation infrastructure and buildings and factories businesses of L&T Construction have secured a prestigious project from the Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Ltd (NMIAPL) for the engineering, procurement and construction of the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport at Navi Mumbai," L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The passenger terminal building is being developed to initially handle a capacity of 10 MPA (million passengers per annum). The project will subsequently be enhanced to handle 20 MPA, the company added.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,314 apiece, down 1.06 per cent, from their previous close on BSE.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,862.54 -470.25 ( -1.26%)

NIFTY 50

10,883.30 -139.95 ( -1.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 58.80 -1.92
IndusInd Bank 1,371.00 -1.77
Maruti Suzuki 6,080.35 -0.71
Indiabulls Hsg 450.20 -1.13
ICICI Bank 396.40 -3.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bombay Burmah 896.50 -0.46
Yes Bank 58.80 -1.18
Natco Pharma 543.00 0.35
Indiabulls Hsg 450.25 -1.12
Maruti Suzuki 6,079.00 -0.70
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 710.25 2.39
Britannia 2,740.55 1.44
HCL Tech 1,112.05 1.06
TCS 2,275.55 0.71
Infosys 818.70 0.47
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,112.40 1.10
TCS 2,275.85 0.79
Infosys 818.90 0.53
Hero Motocorp 2,577.30 0.21
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 112.90 -3.26
IOC 118.25 -3.43
UltraTechCement 3,912.30 -3.45
ICICI Bank 396.25 -3.27
HDFC 2,099.05 -3.11
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 112.85 -3.34
ICICI Bank 396.50 -3.39
HDFC 2,100.55 -3.04
Tata Steel 335.45 -2.75
ONGC 118.05 -2.60
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram