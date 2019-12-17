Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

L&T Finance Raises Rs 1,503 Crore in Early Closure of Public Issue of Bonds

High net worth individual (HNI) and retail categories are oversubscribed by 4.18 times and 3.04 times, respectively, of the base issue.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 9:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Larsen & Toubro, Hanwha Techwin, Indian Army, mobile artillery gun
File photo of L&T's logo. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: L&T Finance Ltd on Tuesday announced early closure of its public issue of secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs), garnering subscription of Rs 1,503.35 crore.

L&T Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings, said tranche-I issue, which opened on December 16, has been oversubscribed and has received subscription amounting to Rs 1,503.35 crore.

The subscription is 3.01 times of the base issue size of Rs 500 crore. High net worth individual (HNI) and retail categories are oversubscribed by 4.18 times and 3.04 times, respectively, of the base issue.

These NCDs have been rated CRISIL AAA (stable), CARE AAA (stable) and IND AAA (stable) by Crisil Ltd, Care and India Ratings, respectively.

"This NCD issue is a step in the company's overall strategic intent of building a retail liability franchise," L&T Finance said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,165.00 +111.05 ( +0.92%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,430.10 2.31
Reliance 1,562.70 -0.25
Tata Steel 439.40 4.37
TCS 2,164.95 1.80
Bharti Airtel 439.95 4.29
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Future Retail 335.50 1.47
HDFC 2,430.80 2.46
Tata Steel 439.50 4.38
TVS Motor 450.65 0.19
Indiabulls Hsg 304.95 -1.49
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 439.40 4.37
Bharti Airtel 439.95 4.29
Vedanta 152.35 3.53
Hindalco 213.70 3.41
Tata Motors 180.20 3.00
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 439.50 4.38
Bharti Airtel 439.95 4.30
TML-D 75.45 3.78
Vedanta 152.35 3.50
Tata Motors 180.20 3.03
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 429.05 -1.40
GAIL 119.80 -1.16
Titan Company 1,157.35 -0.71
HUL 1,961.35 -0.68
Bajaj Auto 3,199.10 -0.66
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 429.05 -1.37
M&M 505.85 -0.63
Bajaj Auto 3,201.75 -0.56
HUL 1,964.45 -0.48
Reliance 1,562.15 -0.28
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram