BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

L&T Infotech Shares Surge Nearly 8% After Announcing Financial Results for Fourth Quarter

File photo of L&T's logo. (Image: Reuters)

File photo of L&T's logo. (Image: Reuters)

L&T Infotech on Tuesday reported a 12.9 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 427.5 crore for the January-March 2020 quarter.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 1:28 PM IST
Share this:

IT company L&T Infotech shares rallied nearly 8 per cent on Wednesday after the firm reported a 12.9 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for the January-March 2020 quarter.

Stock of the company jumped 7.71 per cent to Rs 1,798 on BSE. It zoomed 7.77 per cent to Rs 1,800 on NSE.

L&T Infotech on Tuesday reported a 12.9 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 427.5 crore for the January-March 2020 quarter.

This is against a net profit of Rs 378.5 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Its revenue was up 21.2 per cent to Rs 3,011.9 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,486 crore in the year-ago period, L&T Infotech (LTI) added.

Seen sequentially, the net profit was up 13.5 per cent, while the topline rose 7.1 per cent.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading