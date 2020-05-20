L&T Infotech Shares Surge Nearly 8% After Announcing Financial Results for Fourth Quarter

IT company L&T Infotech shares rallied nearly 8 per cent on Wednesday after the firm reported a 12.9 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for the January-March 2020 quarter.

Stock of the company jumped 7.71 per cent to Rs 1,798 on BSE. It zoomed 7.77 per cent to Rs 1,800 on NSE.

L&T Infotech on Tuesday reported a 12.9 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 427.5 crore for the January-March 2020 quarter.

This is against a net profit of Rs 378.5 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Its revenue was up 21.2 per cent to Rs 3,011.9 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,486 crore in the year-ago period, L&T Infotech (LTI) added.

Seen sequentially, the net profit was up 13.5 per cent, while the topline rose 7.1 per cent.