L&T JV Bags 'Large' Order for THDC India's Super Thermal Power Project in UP
L&T-MHPS Boilers (LMB) is a joint venture of Larsen a Toubro (L&T) and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS), while THDC is a JV between the government of India and the government of Uttar Pradesh.
File photo of L&T's logo. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on Friday said its joint venture firm L&T-MHPS Boilers has bagged a "large" order for supply and commissioning of steam generator at THDC India's super thermal power project in Uttar Pradesh.
The engineering and construction company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract; but as per its project classification, the value of the contracts were in "large" category which is in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore.
"The scope of work for LMB includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of Steam Generator and associated packages, including site levelling, for THDC's 2x660 mega watt (MW) Khurja Super Thermal Power Project in Bulandshahar district, Uttar Pradesh," the company said in a regulatory filing.
L&T said LMB is currently executing nine units of steam generator packages for similar large capacity steam generators (660 MW) in India totalling 5,940 MW.
Shares of L&T were trading 0.18 per cent higher at Rs 1345.25 apiece on BSE.
