1-min read

L&T Stocks Jump Over 6% on Share Buyback Proposal

The shares of Larsen & Toubro opened on a bullish note at Rs 1,300 then surged further and touched a high of Rs 1,319.65, up 6.39 per cent, over its previous closing price.

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2018, 12:05 PM IST
L&T Stocks Jump Over 6% on Share Buyback Proposal
File photo of L&T's logo. (Image: REUTERS)
New Delhi: Shares of Larsen & Toubro on Monday surged more than 6 per cent in morning trade on the bourses after the company said its board will meet on August 23 to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares.

In a regulatory filing on August 18, the company had said that "the board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on Thursday, August 23, 2018".

Following the announcement, the shares of the company opened on a bullish note at Rs 1,300 then surged further and touched a high of Rs 1,319.65, up 6.39 per cent, over its previous closing price.

Similar movement was seen on NSE as well, where the stock opened at Rs 1,300, then touched a high of Rs 1,319.95, up 6.43 per cent over its last close.

Meanwhile, as per the company's internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, "the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will be closed for the company's directors/officers and designated employees of the company from Monday, August 20 2018, till Friday, August 24 2018, (both days inclusive)", the filing added.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
S&P BSE Sensex

38,286.64 +338.76 ( +0.89%)

Nifty 50

11,555.05 +84.30 ( +0.73%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,315.30 +75.15 +6.06
Infosys 1,387.25 -43.10 -3.01
Reliance 1,225.40 +21.65 +1.80
Sun Pharma 624.50 +1.00 +0.16
Tata Motors 270.85 +12.60 +4.88
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,316.00 +75.70 +6.10
Infosys 1,388.50 -42.85 -2.99
Bharat Fin 1,217.70 +0.65 +0.05
Reliance 1,224.50 +21.05 +1.75
Godrej Consumer 1,382.45 +39.25 +2.92
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,315.50 +75.35 +6.08
Tata Motors 270.85 +12.60 +4.88
ONGC 168.35 +5.30 +3.25
Tata Steel 595.00 +14.85 +2.56
HPCL 272.80 +5.25 +1.96
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,316.00 +75.70 +6.10
Tata Motors 270.90 +13.55 +5.27
ONGC 168.50 +5.40 +3.31
Tata Steel 595.20 +14.60 +2.51
HDFC 1,920.10 +36.50 +1.94
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,387.20 -43.15 -3.02
GAIL 379.30 -8.40 -2.17
HCL Tech 992.30 -10.75 -1.07
Lupin 873.30 -7.95 -0.90
Titan Company 933.70 -7.85 -0.83
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,388.25 -43.10 -3.01
Maruti Suzuki 9,113.00 -35.30 -0.39
ITC 312.90 -0.85 -0.27
ICICI Bank 339.45 -0.60 -0.18
Power Grid Corp 187.00 -0.20 -0.11
See all Top Losers »

