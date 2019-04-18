SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

L&T's Heavy Engineering Arm Bags 'Significant' Contracts

The company did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under "significant" category which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as per its classification of contracts.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
L&T's Heavy Engineering Arm Bags 'Significant' Contracts
File photo of L&T's logo. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Thursday said its heavy engineering arm has won various contracts for supply of critical reactors, equipment and systems for Process Plant sector.

The company did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under "significant" category which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as per its classification of contracts.

"The heavy engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has won significant contracts for critical reactors, equipment and systems for Process Plant sector, against stiff global competition," L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The company said orders from international clients are mainly from the US, Europe, Middle East and South East Asia.

L&T is an Indian multinational company engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 18 billion in revenue.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.85 per cent lower at Rs 1,370.75 apiece on BSE.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,207.76 -67.88 ( -0.17%)

NIFTY 50

11,765.40 -21.75 ( -0.18%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 145.60 -0.24
Reliance 1,377.85 2.54
Interglobe Avi 1,599.75 1.13
Tata Motors 237.65 3.10
Wipro 285.55 1.66
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SpiceJet 140.30 5.73
PC Jeweller 145.90 -0.07
Maruti Suzuki 7,464.95 0.01
Reliance 1,377.00 2.36
Wipro 285.70 1.64
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 237.65 3.10
Reliance 1,377.90 2.54
Wipro 285.55 1.66
BPCL 362.00 1.26
Tech Mahindra 806.95 1.11
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 237.65 3.08
Reliance 1,377.00 2.36
Asian Paints 1,465.80 0.68
Hero Motocorp 2,751.00 0.63
Axis Bank 774.00 0.43
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 802.20 -3.63
Yes Bank 257.15 -3.49
Vedanta 178.95 -3.24
Hindalco 208.55 -2.98
Bharti Infratel 305.20 -2.48
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 257.25 -3.45
Vedanta 178.95 -3.37
Bharti Airtel 340.25 -2.41
Tata Steel 542.65 -1.81
SBI 310.15 -1.79
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram