L&T's Heavy Engineering Arm Bags 'Significant' Contracts
The company did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under "significant" category which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as per its classification of contracts.
File photo of L&T's logo. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Thursday said its heavy engineering arm has won various contracts for supply of critical reactors, equipment and systems for Process Plant sector.
"The heavy engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has won significant contracts for critical reactors, equipment and systems for Process Plant sector, against stiff global competition," L&T said in a regulatory filing.
The company said orders from international clients are mainly from the US, Europe, Middle East and South East Asia.
L&T is an Indian multinational company engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 18 billion in revenue.
Shares of L&T were trading 0.85 per cent lower at Rs 1,370.75 apiece on BSE.
