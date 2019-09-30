Lupin Launches Erectile Dysfunction Tablets in US, Stocks Fall

New Delhi: Pharma major Lupin on Monday said it has launched its Sildenafil tablets used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in the US market.

The company has launched Sildenafil tablets USP in the strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg after receiving approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a filing to the BSE.

The company's product is the generic version of Pfizer Inc's Viagra tablets in the same strengths, it added.

As per IQVIA MAT July 2019 data, Sildenafil tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg had total annual sales of around USD 216 million in the US, Lupin said. Sildenafil tablets are indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, it added.

Shares of Lupin Ltd on Monday closed at Rs 715.85 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.09 per cent from its previous close.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.