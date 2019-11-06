Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Lupin Reports Loss of Rs 127 Crore: Key Takeaways from Q2 Results

The company had posted a profit of Rs 266 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 303 crore in the quarter ended June 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 6, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lupin Reports Loss of Rs 127 Crore: Key Takeaways from Q2 Results
Image for representation

Pharmaceutical company Lupin Ltd’s earnings moved into the red as the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 127.10 crore in the second quarter ended September (Q2) on Wednesday, i.e. 6 November. The company had posted a profit of Rs 266 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 303 crore in the quarter ended June 2019.

Lupin shares, however, closed in the green at Rs 759 apiece, up 0.5%. Here are key takeaways from the company’s earnings announcement:

- Lupin’s bottom line was hit in the second quarter due to a one-time loss of Rs 546.5 crore. Profit before that one-time loss stood at Rs 457.3 crore.

- The company’s consolidated revenue increased 10.3% year-on-year to Rs 4,359.7 crore in the September quarter.

- Operating income, or earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), jumped 33% year-on-year to Rs 731.2 crore during the quarter, while margin rose 290 basis points to 16.8%.

- Lupin’s other income fell to Rs 133.3 crore in the September quarter compared with Rs 230.7 crore a year ago.

- The company’s tax expense for the September quarter stood at Rs 34.3 crore against Rs 172.9 crore a year ago.

- Lupin’s India business revenue was up 2.6% compared with the previous quarter.

- The Europe, Middle East and Africa business revenue also rose by a strong 22.7% sequentially. The Asia-Pacific business and Latin America business, however, declined 5.4% and 6.8%, respectively.

- Lupin provided $53.5 million in the September quarter for settlement of a US lawsuit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,966.05 +48.85 ( +0.41%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,156.10 -9.95
Yes Bank 68.70 0.59
Infosys 712.30 2.33
ICICI Bank 480.70 2.64
Indiabulls Hsg 219.40 -2.51
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.75 0.59
Bajaj Finance 4,185.90 -1.04
Titan Company 1,156.00 -9.96
Indiabulls Hsg 219.25 -2.79
Siemens 1,686.50 0.45
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 480.85 2.78
ICICI Bank 480.70 2.64
Infosys 712.30 2.33
HDFC 2,220.60 1.80
IndusInd Bank 1,343.00 1.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 480.60 2.64
Infosys 712.30 2.37
HDFC 2,220.30 1.78
IndusInd Bank 1,342.25 1.74
HDFC Bank 1,257.00 1.42
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,156.10 -9.95
Bharti Airtel 371.45 -3.26
ONGC 144.65 -1.16
Maruti Suzuki 7,311.15 -1.05
IOC 135.60 -1.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 371.55 -3.31
Reliance 1,432.10 -1.07
Bajaj Finance 4,185.90 -1.04
ONGC 144.80 -1.03
Maruti Suzuki 7,311.55 -1.00
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram