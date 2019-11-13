Lupin Shares Gain 3% on Stake Sale in Japanese Subsidiary
However, by 10:50 am, Lupin shares erased all its early gains to trade 0.1% lower at Rs 734.75 after hitting a high of Rs 758.70 in morning trade. Notably, the stock has lost nearly 14% in the last one year.
Image for representation
Lupin Ltd shares gained over 3% in intra-day trade on Wednesday, i.e. 13 November, after the company announced that it has agreed to sell its entire stake in Japanese unit Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry Co. Ltd to private equity firm Unison Capital Partners for 57.26 billion yen (around Rs 3,690 crore).
However, by 10:50 am, Lupin shares erased all its early gains to trade 0.1% lower at Rs 734.75 after hitting a high of Rs 758.70 in morning trade. Notably, the stock has lost nearly 14% in the last one year.
According to a notification on BSE, Lupin’s subsidiary Nanomi B.V. will divest its entire stake (99.82%) in Kyowa to Unison’s entity Plutus. The deal is expected to be closed by the end of this financial year.
The proposed transaction will generate post-tax net cash inflow of about 32.6 billion yen (Rs 2,104 crore), Lupin said in a statement.
The divested business recorded revenue of Rs 1,786.4 crore in FY19, constituting 10.7% of Lupin’s total revenue from operations.
The post-transaction net debt of the company will stand at Rs 1,129 crore compared to Rs 4,361.8 crore as on 30 September. Net debt-to-equity ratio will improve to 0.08 as compared to 0.32 as on 30 September.
Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta informed that the company is exiting the Japanese business at 4-5 times of the initial investment, adding that the deal proceeds will be used to strengthen its balance sheet as well as provide growth capital to support organic and inorganic initiatives for its focus markets.
Lupin said it will now be confining itself to complex generics, biosimilars and specialty portfolio in Japan. The company recently launched biosimilar etanercept to treat psoriasis in tie-up with Japan's Nichi-Iko.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|72.00
|-1.37
|Reliance
|1,463.40
|2.49
|ICICI Bank
|493.15
|-0.73
|Indiabulls Hsg
|230.10
|-3.54
|TCS
|2,168.25
|3.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|72.00
|-1.37
|Indiabulls Hsg
|230.25
|-3.40
|Petronet LNG
|280.55
|-0.85
|Power Grid Corp
|190.75
|-0.50
|Reliance
|1,462.45
|2.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Britannia
|3,247.10
|4.09
|TCS
|2,168.00
|3.19
|Reliance
|1,463.30
|2.49
|Tata Motors
|174.45
|1.42
|Eicher Motors
|21,651.10
|1.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,168.00
|3.25
|Reliance
|1,462.40
|2.42
|Tata Motors
|174.60
|1.51
|Tata Steel
|405.90
|1.11
|Hero Motocorp
|2,615.10
|0.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|292.00
|-4.39
|GAIL
|125.20
|-3.95
|Adani Ports
|373.90
|-3.61
|Grasim
|747.95
|-2.50
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,773.10
|-1.51
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Boney Kapoor Celebrates Birthday With Daughter Khushi in New York
- Homophobic India? Survey Finds 56 Percent Respondents Would Refuse Organ from LGBTQ Donor
- Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Passionately Kiss at LA Clippers Game
- World's Most Expensive Watch by Patek Philippe Fetches Rs 222 Crore, Beats Paul Newman Daytona
- Adidas Gives up on Robot Factories And Wants Humans in Asia to Make More Shoes