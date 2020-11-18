News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Business
1-MIN READ

Luxury Brands Bugatti And Lamborghini To Be Headed By One Chief From December

Luxury Brands Bugatti And Lamborghini To Be Headed By One Chief From December

Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann will also become head of luxury brand Automobili Lamborghini, taking on a double role from December, parent group Audi said on Wednesday.

BERLIN: Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann will also become head of luxury brand Automobili Lamborghini, taking on a double role from December, parent group Audi said on Wednesday.

The move comes at a time when Audi’s owner Volkswagen is legally separating its Lamborghini supercar and Ducati motorbike brands, as it seeks to streamline its operations and focus on mass-producing electric cars.

As Lamborghini chief, Winkelmann will succeed Stefano Domenicali, who will move to the Formula One as head of racing, Audi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 18, 2020, 19:54 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...