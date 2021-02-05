News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Business»LVMH Tells Tiffany Employees To Return To Office In March - WSJ
1-MIN READ

LVMH Tells Tiffany Employees To Return To Office In March - WSJ

LVMH Tells Tiffany Employees To Return To Office In March - WSJ

A month after acquiring Tiffany & Co, French luxury goods giant LVMH told employees at the U.S. jeweller to return to the office two days a week beginning March 1, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

A month after acquiring Tiffany & Co, French luxury goods giant LVMH told employees at the U.S. jeweller to return to the office two days a week beginning March 1, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

LVMH, which closed the $15.8 billion acquisition of Tiffany on Jan. 7, had appointed the son of company founder Bernard Arnault in a new leadership team at the U.S. jeweler.

Both LVMH and Tiffany did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Journal report, which cites people familiar with the situation, comes as COVID-19 cases in the United States have started to ease, but still remained much higher than pre-October levels.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...