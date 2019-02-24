LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Macro Data, F&O Expiry to Chart Market Direction this Week: Analysts

According to analysts, the government's move to infuse Rs 48,239 crore in 12 PSU banks will keep the banking sector afloat; but on the whole, the markets will continue to remain tepid.

PTI

Updated:February 24, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Macro Data, F&O Expiry to Chart Market Direction this Week: Analysts
A representative photo. (Courtesy: Moneycontrol.)
Loading...
New Delhi: Amid volatility ahead of February derivatives expiry, release of key monthly macroeconomic numbers is likely to drive stock market movement this week, say analysts.

"With the earnings season now over, macros will take charge. Global as well domestic factors have a higher probability of driving the Indian bourses going ahead, but uncertainty will prevail given the political scenario in the country," said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.

Market participants are eagerly waiting for the announcement of election dates, he said, adding that the government's move to infuse Rs 48,239 crore in 12 PSU banks will keep the banking sector afloat; but on the whole, the markets will continue to remain tepid.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate for the fourth quarter (Q4) is scheduled to come on Thursday.

Also, announcement of PMI data for the manufacturing sector is due for Friday.

"The market will look forward to GST Council meet output scheduled on Sunday. GDP numbers, along with fiscal deficit data are due on 28th Feb. Other important data such as infrastructure output and PMI numbers are also scheduled this week," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

We may see a rise in the underlying volatility and must be vigilant to any directional move that can be seen. With that, we also have February futures and options (F&O) expiry on Thursday, said added.

Auto stocks would also remain in focus amid announcement of sales data later in the week.

During the past week, Sensex rose 62.53 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 35,871.48 on Friday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,871.48 -26.87 ( -0.07%)

NIFTY 50

10,791.65 +1.80 ( +0.02%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,237.90 -3.98
Yes Bank 222.00 3.18
Reliance 1,232.35 -1.17
Indiabulls Hsg 679.95 -0.58
Axis Bank 702.05 0.70
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,241.05 -3.71
Reliance 1,232.60 -1.11
Yes Bank 221.95 3.23
Indiabulls Hsg 680.35 -0.40
HDFC Bank 2,091.65 -1.11
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 137.20 4.65
HPCL 230.95 3.59
Yes Bank 222.00 3.18
JSW Steel 285.85 3.18
Vedanta 169.65 3.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 221.95 3.23
Tata Motors 174.55 2.86
Vedanta 169.30 2.86
NTPC 139.70 2.27
M&M 646.10 2.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,237.90 -3.98
GAIL 327.15 -1.37
Reliance 1,232.35 -1.17
HDFC Bank 2,091.45 -1.16
Cipla 541.30 -0.77
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,241.05 -3.71
Reliance 1,232.60 -1.11
HDFC Bank 2,091.65 -1.11
IndusInd Bank 1,463.35 -0.56
Bajaj Finance 2,641.05 -0.45
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram