English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Macro Data, F&O Expiry to Chart Market Direction this Week: Analysts
According to analysts, the government's move to infuse Rs 48,239 crore in 12 PSU banks will keep the banking sector afloat; but on the whole, the markets will continue to remain tepid.
A representative photo. (Courtesy: Moneycontrol.)
Loading...
New Delhi: Amid volatility ahead of February derivatives expiry, release of key monthly macroeconomic numbers is likely to drive stock market movement this week, say analysts.
"With the earnings season now over, macros will take charge. Global as well domestic factors have a higher probability of driving the Indian bourses going ahead, but uncertainty will prevail given the political scenario in the country," said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.
Market participants are eagerly waiting for the announcement of election dates, he said, adding that the government's move to infuse Rs 48,239 crore in 12 PSU banks will keep the banking sector afloat; but on the whole, the markets will continue to remain tepid.
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate for the fourth quarter (Q4) is scheduled to come on Thursday.
Also, announcement of PMI data for the manufacturing sector is due for Friday.
"The market will look forward to GST Council meet output scheduled on Sunday. GDP numbers, along with fiscal deficit data are due on 28th Feb. Other important data such as infrastructure output and PMI numbers are also scheduled this week," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.
We may see a rise in the underlying volatility and must be vigilant to any directional move that can be seen. With that, we also have February futures and options (F&O) expiry on Thursday, said added.
Auto stocks would also remain in focus amid announcement of sales data later in the week.
During the past week, Sensex rose 62.53 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 35,871.48 on Friday.
"With the earnings season now over, macros will take charge. Global as well domestic factors have a higher probability of driving the Indian bourses going ahead, but uncertainty will prevail given the political scenario in the country," said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.
Market participants are eagerly waiting for the announcement of election dates, he said, adding that the government's move to infuse Rs 48,239 crore in 12 PSU banks will keep the banking sector afloat; but on the whole, the markets will continue to remain tepid.
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate for the fourth quarter (Q4) is scheduled to come on Thursday.
Also, announcement of PMI data for the manufacturing sector is due for Friday.
"The market will look forward to GST Council meet output scheduled on Sunday. GDP numbers, along with fiscal deficit data are due on 28th Feb. Other important data such as infrastructure output and PMI numbers are also scheduled this week," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.
We may see a rise in the underlying volatility and must be vigilant to any directional move that can be seen. With that, we also have February futures and options (F&O) expiry on Thursday, said added.
Auto stocks would also remain in focus amid announcement of sales data later in the week.
During the past week, Sensex rose 62.53 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 35,871.48 on Friday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,237.90
|-3.98
|Yes Bank
|222.00
|3.18
|Reliance
|1,232.35
|-1.17
|Indiabulls Hsg
|679.95
|-0.58
|Axis Bank
|702.05
|0.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,241.05
|-3.71
|Reliance
|1,232.60
|-1.11
|Yes Bank
|221.95
|3.23
|Indiabulls Hsg
|680.35
|-0.40
|HDFC Bank
|2,091.65
|-1.11
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|137.20
|4.65
|HPCL
|230.95
|3.59
|Yes Bank
|222.00
|3.18
|JSW Steel
|285.85
|3.18
|Vedanta
|169.65
|3.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|221.95
|3.23
|Tata Motors
|174.55
|2.86
|Vedanta
|169.30
|2.86
|NTPC
|139.70
|2.27
|M&M
|646.10
|2.01
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,237.90
|-3.98
|GAIL
|327.15
|-1.37
|Reliance
|1,232.35
|-1.17
|HDFC Bank
|2,091.45
|-1.16
|Cipla
|541.30
|-0.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,241.05
|-3.71
|Reliance
|1,232.60
|-1.11
|HDFC Bank
|2,091.65
|-1.11
|IndusInd Bank
|1,463.35
|-0.56
|Bajaj Finance
|2,641.05
|-0.45
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Regional And Indie Films Take On the Queer Narrative With Open Arms, Rapper Divine Speaks On The Success of Gully Boy
- Salman Khan on Launching Star Kids: I Launch Deserving Candidates, Not Anybody
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Bentley Accident in Delhi, 2019 Ford Endeavour Launch & More
- Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reunite for a Love Story, 19 Years After 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'
- Careless Whiskers: Man Slow Dancing With Dog Among Human Couples is Melting Hearts
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results