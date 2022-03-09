Madhya Pradesh Govt Presents Rs 2.79-Lakh-Crore Budget, Focus on Infrastructure, Jobs

Jagdish Devda, finance minister of Madhya Pradesh, has presented the state budget worth Rs 2.79 lakh crore for 2022-23. Devda, in his budget speech, stated that the aim of the budget is to make Madhya Pradesh an ‘Atma-Nirbhar’ state. There is a fiscal deficit worth Rs 55,111 crore, and for the very first time, a separate budget has been prepared for students as well. Let’s take a look at some key highlights of the budget:

— In this budget, no new tax has been levied.

— Fiscal deficit is 4.56 per cent of GDP.

— 22 new medical colleges will be set up in Sheopur, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Mandla, Seoni, Singrauli, Damoh and in other districts as well.

— Rs 17,792 has been allotted for the ‘Child budget’.

— A total of 360 CM Rise schools will be opened in all districts of the state.

— 13,000 teachers will also get appointed.

— Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana will be started again.

— 31 lakh beneficiaries will get the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a provision of 10 thousand crores has already been made.

— A provision of 6,300 crores has also been proposed for the Rural and Urban Jal Jeevan Mission.

— Dearness Allowance, which is currently 20 per cent, will be increased to 31 per cent. Around 5.5 lakh state government employees, according to the FM will benefit from this.

— Industrial parks will be set up at Bagrod and Berasia in Bhopal.

— Solar plants will be set up in three districts - Sagar, Shajapur, Ujjain.

— New industrial areas, around 11, will be developed, which will further give rise to over 11 thousand employment opportunities.

— Chief minister fisheries scheme will get started and Rs 50 crore has been proposed for this.

— One lakh metric tonnes of storage capacity will be developed for horticulture crops.

— A target has been set to increase the irrigation potential. The state government has set a target of Rs 65 lakh hectares by the year 2025.

— A door to door veterinary service in the state has been promised in the budget.

— A total of 217 electronic vehicle charging stations will be set up in just three districts of MP - Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur. These stations will be based on the Public-Private Partnership model.

— A 25,000 crore subsidy has been proposed for electricity consumers.

