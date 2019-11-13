Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Mahanagar Gas Shares Climb 8% as Brokerages Give Thumbs-up to Q2 Results

At 2:55 pm, shares of Mahangar Gas were trading at Rs 1,010 apiece, up 4.2%, after hitting the day’s high of Rs 1,046.65. Notably, the stock has risen over 18% in the past one year.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 13, 2019, 3:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mahanagar Gas Shares Climb 8% as Brokerages Give Thumbs-up to Q2 Results
Representative image

Mahanagar Gas Ltd shares climbed as much as 8% in intra-day trade after the company posted solid set of numbers for the second quarter ended September (Q2), triggering analyst upgrades.

At 2:55 pm, shares of Mahangar Gas were trading at Rs 1,010 apiece, up 4.2%, after hitting the day’s high of Rs 1,046.65. Notably, the stock has risen over 18% in the past one year.

After trading hours on Monday, Mahanagar Gas announced that net profit jumped by a massive 98.6% year-on-year to Rs 270.62 crore in the September quarter, while net sales increased 12.5% to Rs 783.58 crore.

The jump in profit can be partially attributed to a 39% fall in total tax expenses fell to Rs 41.58 crore in the September quarter compared with a year ago.

After the earnings, Citi gave a ‘buy’ rating on the stock, raising the target price to Rs 1,135 from Rs 1,100 earlier, implying 17% upside from its previous close. The brokerage firm increased earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 11-25% to factor in the lower tax rate.

Jefferies also maintained a buy rating, but lowered its price target to Rs 1,180 from Rs 1,210 on concerns that price cut in gas prices may result in margin compression.

The company’s CNG sales volume stood at 399.51 SCM (standard cubic meter) million for the six months ended September 2019, up by 1.5% compared with the year-ago period, whereas total PNG sales volumes rose 4.5% to 146.51 SCM million during the first half of the year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,840.45 -73.00 ( -0.61%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.20 -6.58
Reliance 1,472.30 3.12
ICICI Bank 485.75 -2.22
Indiabulls Hsg 218.25 -8.51
SBI 306.80 -3.60
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.25 -6.51
VST 4,276.65 2.46
Indiabulls Hsg 218.30 -8.41
Adani Ports 370.65 -4.36
Reliance 1,472.00 3.10
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 3,269.75 4.81
TCS 2,178.60 3.70
Reliance 1,472.30 3.12
Nestle 14,233.25 0.88
Bajaj Finserv 8,978.35 0.84
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,178.55 3.76
Reliance 1,472.00 3.10
HUL 2,091.55 0.63
Maruti Suzuki 7,155.70 0.31
NTPC 118.25 0.04
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.20 -6.58
GAIL 123.85 -4.99
Zee Entertain 290.55 -4.86
Adani Ports 370.80 -4.41
SBI 306.80 -3.60
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.25 -6.51
SBI 306.55 -3.69
Axis Bank 710.25 -3.18
Vedanta 148.25 -2.82
Sun Pharma 411.70 -2.34
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram