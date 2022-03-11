Maharashtra Budget 2022: Ajit Pawar Presents Rs 10,000 Crore Budget; Know Key Highlights

Maharashtra Budget 2022-23: Maharashtra deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance post, announced in the state budget on Friday. He said that Maharashtra is headed towards being the first state that will have USD 1 trillion economies in the country. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offered floral tributes at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Vidhan Bhavan ahead of the budget presentation.

Key Highlights:

-20 lakh farmers who paid loans on time to get Rs 50,000 incentive.

-State plans to spend Rs 11,000 crore on health services in the next three years

-Rs 20 crore for upgrading the cataract surgeries in the state

-First class trauma care unit will be set up at Satara and other centres in the state. Each centre will have a capacity of 50 beds

-Women’s hospital to be set up at Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Kolhapur and each centre will have a capacity of 100 beds

Advertisement

-Rs 3,183 crore outlay for the public health and family welfare department

-Rs 2,061 crore for medical education department

-Indrayani medicity is proposed on a 300 acre area outside Pune

-To encourage innovation and start up culture, the state government has proposed to set up an innovation centre in each of the six Revenue circles of the state. Rs 500 crore has been allocated in budget

-Rs 100 crore has been allocated for a music school dedicated to Lata Mangeshkar at Kalina campus of Mumbai university

-Shivaji University Kolhapur’s Yashwantrao Chavan study centre to get Rs 1 crore

-Schools from the villages where the iconic and historic figures studied to get Rs 1 crore each

-BARTI Pune to get Rs 250 crore to implement schemes for backward communities

-Rs 11,119 crore for the tribal development department

-For construction of roads and highway, PWD department has been allocated Rs 15,700 crore

-Rs 25 crore for second phase infrastructure works of Kolhapur’s Mahalaxmi Temple Development Plan

-Govt to develop private sources of funds for the maintenance of protected memorials

-Special hospitals for police personnel will be set up

-SARTHI Pune to get Rs 250 crore for implementing schemes

-Bhoomipujan of Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Mumbai scheduled on April 2 (Gudi Padwa day)

-Satara’s women security model project to be implemented statewide to bring down crime against women

-Maharashtra Bhavan will be set up in Navi Mumbai

-Medical check-up of all govt employees over 40 years of age. Govt to spend Rs 250 crore on this exercise.

-Maharashtra government reduces VAT on CNG from 13.5% to 3%

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.