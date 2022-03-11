Maharashtra Budget 2022: Women’s Hospital in Each District, Take a Look at Health Budget

The outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, across the globe, has cost people dearly. In India, while many states were able to restrict the spread of the virus, Maharashtra was by far the worst-hit in the country. It rightfully dominated headlines over the past two years, for the spike in the Covid-19 numbers as well as the death rate. During the first wave, Maharashtra emerged as the hotspot, while last year, the state magnified the severity of India’s second wave. With the threat of Covid-19 going down, life is getting slowly getting back to pre-Covid times. On March 11, Maharashtra finance minister and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, presented the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly, and it looks like the government has taken its learning under consideration while preparing it. Unsurprisingly, a lot of focus has been laid on the healthcare sector.

Here are the key points from the budget, concerning healthcare:

—The state government has allotted Rs 100 crore for capital expenditure and Rs 18 crore for recurring expenditure to set up first class trauma care units of 50 beds.

—8 mobile cancer diagnosis vehicles, and around 8 crore has been dedicated for this project.

—Pawar announced that women’s hospitals will be set up in all districts, like Hingoli, Yavatmal, Sangli, Satara, Dhule, Sindhudurg, and Raigad.

—Indrayani Medicity will be established in 300 acres of land in Pune city, and here all treatment methods will be available.

—A 365-bed Regional Psychiatric Hospital will get open in Jalna, and the estimated cost of this project is Rs 60 crore.

—Telemedicine centres will be set up in all district hospitals. Later, the service will be made available in sub-district hospitals.

—Lithotripsy treatment for removing kidney stone will be made available in rural hospitals, which house over 200 beds, in the next three years. A provision of Rs. 176 million has been made for the same.

—Treatment of cataract surgery will also be made available in 60 government hospitals.

—Innovation hub of Nano, Biotechnology, Drone Technology will be set up in every revenue department of the state

