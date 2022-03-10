Maharashtra Economic Survey Report 2021: State Saw Drop in FDI Inflow, Karnataka Emerged on Top

Maharashtra's economic survey report on Thursday revealed that the FDI inflow in the state in 2021-22 was Rs 48,633 crore as compared to Rs 1,19,734 crore in the previous year.

The report, which was tabled in the legislative Assembly, stated that Karnataka was leading with Rs 1,02,866 crore FDI inflow in 2021-22, followed by Gujarat with Rs 11,145 crore, Tamil Nadu with Rs 8,364 crore and Telangana with Rs 7,506 crore in the same year.

The FDI inflow in the state from April 2000 to September 2021 was Rs 9,59,746 crore, which was 28.2 per cent of the total FDI inflow of the country, the survey stated.

