English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Government Closes Account in Axis Bank, Shifts to SBI

Representative Image (File Photo: Getty Images)

Representative Image (File Photo: Getty Images)

The decision by the Shiv Sena-led government is being seen as a snub to BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who faced allegations of favouring the leading private bank where his wife works at a senior position.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 10:58 PM IST
Share this:

Maharashtra government on Wednesday closed one of its accounts in Axis Bank and shifted it to the state-run SBI. The National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Projects bank account was in Axis Bank and it is now being shifted to SBI, said a GR (government resolution) issued here.

The decision by the Shiv Sena-led government is being seen as a snub to BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who faced allegations of favouring the leading private bank where his wife works at a senior position.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story