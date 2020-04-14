BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Govt Wants to Resume Industrial Production at Areas Not Affected by Virus: Minister

A container terminal at Mundra Port in Gujarat. (Representative photo/Reuters)

A container terminal at Mundra Port in Gujarat. (Representative photo/Reuters)

State Industries Minister Subhash Desai proposed to restart industrial production from districts excluding Mumbai and Pune, categorised as red zones due to a large number of cases.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 11:28 AM IST
New Delhi: Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai has asked his department to draft a proposal on how to restart industrial production in districts where no coronavirus cases have been found.

But, there would be no permission for any industrial or business activity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, which have been categorised as red zones due to a large number of coronavirus cases, he said.

"I have asked my department to come up with a proposal on how to start industrial production from districts excluding Mumbai and Pune," Desai tweeted late Monday evening.

"One key demand we will be making before the Centre is extending bank loans for next couple of months so that small and medium scale industries could pay salaries to its employees," he added.

The country's financial capital now alone accounts for over 1,540 COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths, an official earlier said.

