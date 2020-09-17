BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Must be Role Model in 'Ease of Doing Business', Says CM Uddhav Thackeray

File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

He said the industries department should make the ease of doing business procedure more effective in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked the state industries department to prepare an action plan for effective implementation of 'ease of doing business measures. Speaking at a review meeting of 'ease of doing business' initiative in Mumbai, Thackeray said Maharashtra has bagged the highest number of investments among states in the country and this momentum has to be maintained.

He said the industries department should make the ease of doing business procedure more effective in the state. "Maharashtra should be a role model for other states,"he said.

