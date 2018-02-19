GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Maharashtra to Help India Enter Top-50 on Ease of Doing business: Amitabh Kant

Mahindra & Mahindra managing director Pawan Goenka disagreed, saying the state has a strong presence in manufacturing and should continue focussing on the same.

PTI

Updated:February 19, 2018, 7:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra to Help India Enter Top-50 on Ease of Doing business: Amitabh Kant
File photo of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (CNN-News18)
Mumbai: Maharashtra will play a key role in helping the country to break into the top 50 in the global list for ease of doing business over the next two years, Niti Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant has said. "We have jumped 42 ranks in the ease of doing business list of the World Bank in 2017, and Maharashtra has played a stellar role in that," Kant told the ongoing Maharashtra investors summit, adding, "to reach the top 50 in two years, Maharashtra will again play a key role."

Complimenting chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for his roadmap to attract investments to catapult the state into becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2025, GVK vice-chairman Sanjay Reddy said while these ideas will help set growth in motion, lagging behind by 20-30 years.

"It is relevant to show the citizens a flavour of what is in store for the next 20-30 years, which will pave a good roadmap for the future," he said. Fadnavis said the share of services in Maharashtra's economy is 59 percent, while industries is currently at 30 percent.

The chief minister said for the state to become a USD 1-trillion economy by 2025, it has grow at 15.4 percent per annum till then and for this to happen the services sector must increase its share to 67 percent, while industries should be at 27 percent, he indicated.

However, Mahindra & Mahindra managing director Pawan Goenka disagreed, saying the state has a strong presence in manufacturing and should continue focussing on the same. He pointed out that Maharashtra is already ahead of other states in manufacturing GDP and also growth in manufacturing.

"There is no need for manufacturing to grow less than the services sector in the state, as it is already ahead of other states," Goenka said, adding, "manufacturing has higher backward and forward linkages. We should also focus on growth of MSMEs."

Gautam Singhania of Raymond also agreed with Goenka, saying his company has a strong manufacturing presence in the state and will continue to invest here if the state continued to support it.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,996.76 +73.64 ( +0.22%)

Nifty 50

10,124.35 +30.10 ( +0.30%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
HDFC 1,800.05 +25.55 +1.44
Reliance 889.80 -5.70 -0.64
TCS 2,864.85 +33.85 +1.20
IDBI Bank 73.70 -0.05 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Infosys 1,162.10 +14.95 +1.30
Kotak Mahindra 1,045.60 -5.75 -0.55
IDBI Bank 73.65 +0.50 +0.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 341.90 +16.55 +5.09
Tech Mahindra 633.40 +23.50 +3.85
Eicher Motors 28,360.45 +957.40 +3.49
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
Sun Pharma 508.75 +11.10 +2.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Sun Pharma 508.85 +10.95 +2.20
Wipro 292.50 +4.45 +1.54
Dr Reddys Labs 2,157.40 +39.20 +1.85
Adani Ports 369.20 +5.35 +1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 287.10 -20.10 -6.54
IOC 173.85 -4.05 -2.28
ONGC 174.10 -2.75 -1.55
BPCL 424.90 -5.85 -1.36
Cipla 552.90 -6.85 -1.22
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 174.60 -2.00 -1.13
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Yes Bank 302.05 -2.80 -0.92
Reliance 889.55 -5.75 -0.64
NTPC 166.30 -0.75 -0.45
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You