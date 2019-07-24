Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Mahindra and Mahindra Shares Slump 15% After Announcing First Quarter Earnings

On a standalone basis, net profit was down 75% to Rs 68.40 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 269.10 crore a year ago. Income rose 24% to Rs 2,412.50 crore from Rs 1,939.70 crore a year ago.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mahindra and Mahindra Shares Slump 15% After Announcing First Quarter Earnings
Mahindra Logo. Image used for representative purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd shares slumped by 15% in intraday trade on 24 July after the non-banking finance company (NBFC) posted a 66% drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 108.50 crore in the first quarter (Q1) ended June.

At 11:04 am, shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services were trading at Rs 305 apiece, down 10.5% on BSE after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 289.15, their lowest level in more than two years. The stock has corrected nearly 30% in the last one year.

Mahindra Finance’s consolidated total income rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 2,838.40 crore during the June quarter against Rs 2,302 crore in the same period a year ago.

On a standalone basis, net profit was down 75% to Rs 68.40 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 269.10 crore a year ago. Income rose 24% to Rs 2,412.50 crore from Rs 1,939.70 crore a year ago.

Mahindra Finance noted that small cars and utility vehicles segments are expected to grow in future. However, muted growth in 2019-20 and 2020-21 shall significantly reduce the five-year growth projection. “Growth to remain muted in 2020, marginally improve in 2021 – on account of increase in price and reduction in mileage. Higher Inventory shall continue to exert pressure on OEM sales till inventory levels normalise,” the company said.

In the tractors industry, government support towards road construction and rural housing is likely to boost commercial demand, said Mahindra Finance.

After the earnings, Nomura cut its target price for the Mahindra Finance stock to Rs 420 from Rs 500 earlier, while maintaining its “buy” call, citing a weakening growth outlook. The brokerage house has also cut its growth forecast for assets under management during FY20-21 given the weakness in demand.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,770.74 -212.00 ( -0.56%)

NIFTY 50

11,252.50 -78.55 ( -0.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M Financial 308.00 -9.45
Yes Bank 91.15 0.55
Larsen 1,384.45 -1.78
HDFC Bank 2,279.75 0.72
Bajaj Finance 3,210.35 -2.03
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vodafone Idea 10.17 -2.96
M&M Financial 308.35 -9.35
Larsen 1,384.25 -1.83
Yes Bank 91.20 0.55
HDFC Bank 2,276.00 0.53
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 365.60 1.33
HDFC 2,168.45 1.40
Bharti Infratel 265.05 1.24
HDFC Bank 2,279.75 0.72
HUL 1,700.55 0.43
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,168.00 1.42
HDFC Bank 2,280.30 0.72
ONGC 145.40 0.59
HUL 1,700.80 0.45
Kotak Mahindra 1,502.85 0.61
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 252.20 -4.22
Eicher Motors 16,439.10 -3.86
Vedanta 161.60 -3.87
Adani Ports 386.35 -3.35
Britannia 2,648.60 -2.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 161.75 -3.75
Tata Steel 446.75 -2.91
IndusInd Bank 1,377.25 -2.75
Tata Motors 152.45 -2.40
ICICI Bank 404.15 -1.96
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram