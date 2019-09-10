Take the pledge to vote

Mahindra Group Expands in US, Opens Office in Washington DC, New Auto Plant in Detroit

The United States Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) also congratulated the group's chairman Anand Mahindra on the new office and the plant in a tweet.

September 10, 2019
Mahindra Group Expands in US, Opens Office in Washington DC, New Auto Plant in Detroit
People walk past a screen displaying Mahindra and Mahindra logo. (Photo: Reuters)
The Mahindra Group opened its offices in the US capital of Washington DC, and set up its first new automative plant in Detroit in almost 20 years, contributing positively to the trade relations between India and the United States.

The United States Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) congratulated the group's chairman Anand Mahindra on the office and the plant in a tweet. The bureau's tweet also added, "US-#India trade and investment is a 2-way street", and acknowledged that the move would help create jobs for thousands of US citizens.

On Monday, Anand Mahindra had also tweeted several photos of Washington DC. In one Twitter post, he announced that the new office was to be opened on Tuesday ,saying, "Pulled into Washington D.C this evening. We open the Mahindra Group’s first representative office in the capital tomorrow. A milestone moment for us."

