Mahindra Group, L&T & Equitas Small Finance Bank: List of Firms Whose Stocks You Should Watch Out for Today

On Monday, BSE Sensex ended 448.62 points higher at 40,431.60, while NSE Nifty surged 110.60 points to close at 11,873.05. Firms or banks including Axis Bank, Nestle India, SBI, and HDFC were top gainers, while companies like Bajaj Auto, TCS, M&M and Bharti Airtel featured among the laggards.

As the market is again expected to open on a positive note, here are some stocks you should watch out for today.

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS): The company announced on Monday that its executive vice-chairman Vineet Nayyar has resigned. He tendered his resignation, citing poor health. Nayyar requested the board of directors to relieve him of his responsibilities, effective 31 October, which they have accepted.

Mahindra Group: Nearly half a dozen investors including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Edelweiss Yield Plus Infrastructure Fund are in talks to acquire nearly 600 megawatts (MW) of solar assets from Mahindra Susten, Mahindra group’s renewable energy business.

Larsen & Toubro: L&T has emerged as the lowest bidder for MAHSR Bullet Train project or the Mumbai- Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor. The bids for the design and construction of the corridor opened on September 23. At Rs 24,985 crores, their bid was the lowest.

Britannia Industries: The company reported a 22.96 per cent rise in consolidated net profit, which stood at Rs 495.20 crore for the September quarter. Its revenue from operations also witnessed an increment of 12.15 per cent to Rs 3,419.11 crore.

HDFC Life: HDFC Life Insurance Company reported a net consolidated profit of Rs 327.83 crore or 6.1 per cent for the quarter ended September 30. Its total income also rose 90 per cent to Rs 16,426.03 crore.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The initial public offering of ESFBL open for subscription is set to open for subscription today. The price band of the IPO is Rs 32 to Rs 33 per share.

MRPL and ONGC: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals will acquire 49 per cent stake in ONGC. It will pay 1,220 crore for buying the shares. Apart from this, ONGC has come up with non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1,140 crore on a private placement basis.

List of companies which are going to declare their quarterly or half-yearly results: Digicontent, Granules India, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Hindustan Unilever, Hindustan Zinc, Indian Energy Exchange, IFB Industries, JSW Ispat Special Products, Kajaria Ceramics, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Maharashtra Scooters, Oriental Aromatics, Ramakrishna Forgings, International Constructions, Vardhman Acrylics, Websol Energy, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg, Crisil, CCL Products and DCM Shriram.