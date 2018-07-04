GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Maker of Jim Beam Whiskey Accused of Bribing Indian Govt Officials, to Pay Rs 55 Crore Fine

The whisky-maker’s Indian subsidiary reportedly bribed officials to speed up process pertaining to acquiring licenses and distribution, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.

News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2018, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Maker of Jim Beam Whiskey Accused of Bribing Indian Govt Officials, to Pay Rs 55 Crore Fine
The development comes as a blotch in the over 200-year old history of Jim Beam.
The maker of Jim Beam bourbon whiskey, Beam Suntory, will be doling out more than $8 million (Rs 55 crore) as penalty after US regulators found it was allegedly bribing government officials in India to make inroads into the burgeoning market.

The whisky-maker’s Indian subsidiary reportedly bribed officials to speed up process pertaining to acquiring licenses and distribution, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.

The development comes as a blotch in the over 200-year old history of Jim Beam. The company, which is credited with giving birth to ‘bourbon whiskey’, brands its product as 'World's finest’ and boasts of Hollywood actor Mila Kunis as its brand ambassador.

According to the statement, “from 2006 through 2012, Beam’s Indian subsidiary used third-party sales promoters and distributors to make illicit payments to government employees to increase sales orders, process license and label registrations, and facilitate the distribution of Beam’s distilled spirit products”.

The parties involved reportedly received kick-backs through escalated bills and the expenditure incurred was fudged at the subsidiary level.

While Beam has not accepted or denied the allegations, it issued a statement saying that it is “committed to doing business the right way everywhere they we operate.”

The company has agreed to cooperate in an investigation by the US Department of Justice and put in place an internal enquiry.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,645.40 +266.80 ( +0.75%)

Nifty 50

10,769.90 +70.00 ( +0.65%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram Trans 1,145.25 -151.75 -11.70
Maruti Suzuki 9,220.80 +245.65 +2.74
Sun Pharma 579.30 +5.70 +0.99
Lupin 934.20 +31.10 +3.44
TCS 1,866.15 -7.90 -0.42
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Vent 480.65 -0.60 -0.12
Shriram Trans 1,144.85 -153.60 -11.83
ITC 264.45 -0.70 -0.26
Dr Reddys Labs 2,310.55 +36.05 +1.58
Tata Steel 568.90 +2.40 +0.42
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 2,979.05 +116.65 +4.08
Lupin 934.20 +31.10 +3.44
Bharti Infratel 299.50 +8.00 +2.74
Maruti Suzuki 9,220.80 +245.65 +2.74
Bajaj Finserv 6,032.85 +147.65 +2.51
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 2,978.20 +113.15 +3.95
Maruti Suzuki 9,220.80 +241.30 +2.69
HDFC 1,922.85 +39.40 +2.09
HUL 1,676.15 +33.40 +2.03
Reliance 990.05 +18.45 +1.90
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 252.30 -6.55 -2.53
Grasim 965.45 -20.40 -2.07
Cipla 628.90 -11.50 -1.80
BPCL 367.85 -6.05 -1.62
NTPC 152.90 -2.10 -1.35
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 152.50 -2.55 -1.64
Vedanta 228.15 -2.80 -1.21
ONGC 155.95 -1.90 -1.20
Bharti Airtel 366.45 -3.75 -1.01
Tata Motors 267.00 -2.50 -0.93
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery