English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maker of Jim Beam Whiskey Accused of Bribing Indian Govt Officials, to Pay Rs 55 Crore Fine
The whisky-maker’s Indian subsidiary reportedly bribed officials to speed up process pertaining to acquiring licenses and distribution, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.
The development comes as a blotch in the over 200-year old history of Jim Beam.
The maker of Jim Beam bourbon whiskey, Beam Suntory, will be doling out more than $8 million (Rs 55 crore) as penalty after US regulators found it was allegedly bribing government officials in India to make inroads into the burgeoning market.
The whisky-maker’s Indian subsidiary reportedly bribed officials to speed up process pertaining to acquiring licenses and distribution, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.
The development comes as a blotch in the over 200-year old history of Jim Beam. The company, which is credited with giving birth to ‘bourbon whiskey’, brands its product as 'World's finest’ and boasts of Hollywood actor Mila Kunis as its brand ambassador.
According to the statement, “from 2006 through 2012, Beam’s Indian subsidiary used third-party sales promoters and distributors to make illicit payments to government employees to increase sales orders, process license and label registrations, and facilitate the distribution of Beam’s distilled spirit products”.
The parties involved reportedly received kick-backs through escalated bills and the expenditure incurred was fudged at the subsidiary level.
While Beam has not accepted or denied the allegations, it issued a statement saying that it is “committed to doing business the right way everywhere they we operate.”
The company has agreed to cooperate in an investigation by the US Department of Justice and put in place an internal enquiry.
Also Watch
The whisky-maker’s Indian subsidiary reportedly bribed officials to speed up process pertaining to acquiring licenses and distribution, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.
The development comes as a blotch in the over 200-year old history of Jim Beam. The company, which is credited with giving birth to ‘bourbon whiskey’, brands its product as 'World's finest’ and boasts of Hollywood actor Mila Kunis as its brand ambassador.
According to the statement, “from 2006 through 2012, Beam’s Indian subsidiary used third-party sales promoters and distributors to make illicit payments to government employees to increase sales orders, process license and label registrations, and facilitate the distribution of Beam’s distilled spirit products”.
The parties involved reportedly received kick-backs through escalated bills and the expenditure incurred was fudged at the subsidiary level.
While Beam has not accepted or denied the allegations, it issued a statement saying that it is “committed to doing business the right way everywhere they we operate.”
The company has agreed to cooperate in an investigation by the US Department of Justice and put in place an internal enquiry.
Also Watch
-
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Shriram Trans
|1,145.25
|-151.75
|-11.70
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,220.80
|+245.65
|+2.74
|Sun Pharma
|579.30
|+5.70
|+0.99
|Lupin
|934.20
|+31.10
|+3.44
|TCS
|1,866.15
|-7.90
|-0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Vent
|480.65
|-0.60
|-0.12
|Shriram Trans
|1,144.85
|-153.60
|-11.83
|ITC
|264.45
|-0.70
|-0.26
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,310.55
|+36.05
|+1.58
|Tata Steel
|568.90
|+2.40
|+0.42
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|2,979.05
|+116.65
|+4.08
|Lupin
|934.20
|+31.10
|+3.44
|Bharti Infratel
|299.50
|+8.00
|+2.74
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,220.80
|+245.65
|+2.74
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,032.85
|+147.65
|+2.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|2,978.20
|+113.15
|+3.95
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,220.80
|+241.30
|+2.69
|HDFC
|1,922.85
|+39.40
|+2.09
|HUL
|1,676.15
|+33.40
|+2.03
|Reliance
|990.05
|+18.45
|+1.90
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|252.30
|-6.55
|-2.53
|Grasim
|965.45
|-20.40
|-2.07
|Cipla
|628.90
|-11.50
|-1.80
|BPCL
|367.85
|-6.05
|-1.62
|NTPC
|152.90
|-2.10
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|152.50
|-2.55
|-1.64
|Vedanta
|228.15
|-2.80
|-1.21
|ONGC
|155.95
|-1.90
|-1.20
|Bharti Airtel
|366.45
|-3.75
|-1.01
|Tata Motors
|267.00
|-2.50
|-0.93
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Honda Activa 125 Launched in India at Rs 59,621
- Asus ZenFone 5Z With Snapdragon 845 Launched in India, Starting Price of Rs 29,999
- This Throwback Pic of Shah Rukh & Gauri As Newly Wedded Couple Proves Suhana is Spitting Image of Her Mom
- Ayesha Takia Receives Threatening Messages, Husband Farhan Azmi Seeks Police Help on Twitter
- Mysterious 'Anaconda Eggs' in Kashmir Cause Fear and Eggcitement